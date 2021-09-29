RTE Liveline listeners hear Imelda May call for annual St Brigid’s Day bank holiday

Singer Imelda May has proposed St Brigid’s day becomes the bank holiday for pandemic frontline workers.

The Government has proposed introducing a one-off bank holiday to commemorate the work done by frontline workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the popular Dublin performer argued there should be an annual bank holiday for our matron Saint and the pagan Goddess that goes by the same name.

Speaking on Liveline, she said: “I just think it would be such a lovely thing for men and women of Ireland to celebrate one of pagan goddesses. She was such a deity and she was loved and adored for thousands of years and she still is to this day.

“She represents creativity and healing and the arts within poetry which is a huge part of our tradition.”

Many callers agreed with the proposal as it would break up the long period in between Christmas and Easter.

However, Alan O’ Reilly, a weather expert, said February can be a bad month for weather with a high risk of snow.

He said: “It varies massively but it is generally quite cool. It can be quite cold, a lot of rain, wind and occasionally snow.

“A lot of people don’t realise that February is one of our highest risk months for snow…. And the other thing is you only get nine hours of sunlight.”

Imelda responded that the snow “can be very beautiful” and that “you can do a hell of a lot in none hours”.

She said: “It’s plenty of time to celebrate and you don’t have to go out.

“By the way, this isn’t my campaign, there are a huge amount of people calling for it.”









The songwriter suggested the pagan goddess would match up with the frontline workers as she represents healing.

February 1 has also represented new beginning which ties into the end of the pandemic and the beginning of the post-pandemic world.

The singer added: “I know this is a frontline workers, and I’m forever grateful to them, with this festival Brigid represents all kinds of creativity but she also represents hugely rebirth and healing. I think that’s what we’ve done so well in this country over the last while.”

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter for all the latest Dublin news.