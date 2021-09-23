RTE Liveline listeners full of praise for powerful episode that left many emotional

RTE Liveline listeners were moved after people opened up on air about their housing troubles.

Sandra, a woman in her 50s, picked up the phone to talk to Damian O’Reilly, who was stepping in for Joe Duffy, about her housing situation.

Sandra explained how she is single but cannot afford rent, so she is living in a shed which has electricity but no running water.

She aid she felt ‘ashamed’, but other callers backed her up with tales of their own.

Jessica Freed has been couch-surfing for months as a freelance actor.

She, also in her 50s, explained: “I was happy enough renting in my 20s, but I could live debt free because my rent was in relation to what I had. I was never able to access a mortgage. Housing is a human right. Couch-surfing is soul destroying. The despair of it.

“This is not an adventure in your 50s. You are moving in with people who have families, children, a life. No matter how fond they are of you, you are an imposition.”

A woman in her 60s named Nuala also phoned in, saying she was forced out of Dublin to Mullingar cause of skyrocketing rents.

She spoke of her struggles during the pandemic, saying she knew nobody around her.

“I knew no one during lockdown,” she said.

“It really affected my mental health.”

Other callers poured in with stories of their struggles, leading to listeners taking to Twitter to praise the ‘powerful’ episode.

One person said: “God, what it must have taken for that woman Sandra to lift the phone and call in. How many other ‘Sandras’ are there waiting in the shadows.”

A second added: “You’d need a heart of stone not to be moved by the callers today.”

Another said: “This is the most powerful Liveline I’ve ever heard, outlining how the system is broken and has failed. #HousingCrisis.”

While a fourth tweeted: “This is one of the best Liveline shows ever. Powerful women speaking about a rigged system on housing.”

A fifth person chimed in with “Single women in their 50s and 60s highlighting the housing problem on Liveline. Seriously articulate people. Hear them loud and clear.”

The general consensus was that this was “Liveline at its finest.”

