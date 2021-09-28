RTE Liveline caller’s scary story after husband bitten by venomous false widow spider

A Dublin man was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a venomous spider.

The man seemed to receive a bite when he was taking his bins out, and initially thought it may have been a splinter.

But his finger soon turned purple, and the man’s wife, Virginia, told RTE Radio One’s Liveline that the incident left her husband in “excruciating” pain.

“He put the bin out and he came back in and said to me ‘I think I’ve got a splinter, will you have a look?’” she told Damien O’Reilly, who was standing iin for Joe Duffy.

"I couldn't see anything so I went off to bed and he came up to bed but he didn't feel the best. Anyway, three or four in the morning, he got very warm.









“He went to see his GP and he was put on antihistamines. But that evening it got worse again so he rang his GP and he was put on antibiotics

“Another 12 hours later, I came home and I noticed he was asleep, which was not like him and his finger had gone purple.”

The family GP told Virginia to bring her husband to A&E immediately

At this point her husband was in “excruciating pain”, so she rushed him to Beaumont Hospital, where he was given “four or five” local anesthetics.

The doctor then pierced his skin with a needle through the fingernail to “disperse the venom”

Virginia’s husband is now making a full recovery. She described the spider as black and “unusual looking”, and it was later identified as a false widow.

It was recently revealed that Ireland can expect an increased population of false widow spiders in the coming years.

Research from NUI Galway discovered 50 of the species in Lucan.

The first false widow spider was found in Ireland in 1999.

Researcher Dr John Dunbar said: “We’re living in a time where we’ve got huge concerns about climate change, we’ve got insect decline and now it appears that we have this global invasive spider.”

Dr Dunbar told the Irish Times: “The fact that this spider has more highly potent venom and is more active throughout the year and can out-reproduce them as well, it’s really efficient in tackling other spiders.

“There is no doubt that within the next 20 years we are going to have a significant population in every county in Ireland.”

