RTE Late Late Show viewers praise ‘true warrior’ Charlie Bird

RTE Late Late Show viewers praised former news correspondent Charlie Bird on his ‘brave’ appearance on the programme tonight.

Charlie revealed in October that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease having notices issues with his speech.

He revealed that he “cries everyday” and was candid about his life since the diagnosis.

One viewer hailed Charlie for “how strong” he is.

They said: “This is heartbreaking. But Charlie is showing how strong he is; he’s bearing the burden of this cruel disease but is still loudly spreading a message of positivity and hope and being there for each other. A true warrior.”

Another said: “The honesty is searing. The vulnerability is aching. The braveness is overpowering. The nation holds Charlie Bird in their hearts tonight.”

Another viewer called Charlie “a gentleman”.

They said: “Listening to Charlie Bird talking about his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis on #latelate is such a privilege and so emotional.

“He is such a gentleman. This disease is truly horrific. Love you Charlie.”

