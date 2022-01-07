RTE Late Late Show viewers ‘in tears’ as they praise ‘incredibly brave’ Charlie Bird

RTE Late Late Show viewers have praised ‘incredibly brave’ Charlie Bird after the former RTE journalist joined Ryan Tubridy to talk about his battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Charlie appeared on the show tonight to launch his ‘Climb with Charlie’ event.

Charlie, along with cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan, hopes to inspire thousands of Irish people to climb Croagh Patrick and other peaks around the country and across the world on April 2.

Speaking on the show, Charlie who was joined by his beloved dog Tiger, said that the support he has received from the Irish public has been “amazing” and that he has received “letters out the door.”

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, Charlie said: “The last time I was crying a lot, I’m not crying anymore.

“The response of the public around the country has lifted me like nothing else. I mean it. Amazing. Thank you to everyone.”

He said: “It has been unbelievable, and in a way, Ryan, it lifted me, even spiritually, if you understand. I’m not a deeply religious person, but now I’m lifting my head and looking at Croagh Patrick and the history of it. It’s amazing.”

He said: “There is somebody sitting at home tonight who maybe tonight or tomorrow will get diagnosed with motor neuron. I want to help those people. I want to help anyone who has a terminal illness. I want to help anyone who is sick. We want to shine a candle for everyone now, and that is what this time is about.”

Charlie said before he started the ‘Climb with Charlie’ campaign in aid of Pieta and Motor Neurone Disease Ireland, he was ‘a broken man’.

He said: “I was a broken person, but Ryan, what I said the last time, I want to do something, not for me, but for other people, and I mean that.

Charlie described his friend and cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan as “an amazing woman” and said he feels like he has “known her all my life.”

Unfortunately, Vicky could not make it into studio tonight because she was feeling unwell but she expressed her pride in all the great work that Charlie has put into ‘Climb With Charlie.’

She said in a video message: “I want to send you all my love tonight and hope you get a great response. Fingers crossed that I will join you on April 2.”

Meanwhile, Charlie’s long-term partner Claire and his daughters Orla and Neasa were in studio and revealed that a unique ‘voice bank’ has been created so that Charlie can communicate with them.

There were also messages of support from former President Mary McAleese, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, with an audience of other celebrities set to take part in the Croagh Patrick climb such as architect Dermot Bannon, radio presenter Baz Ashmawy and more.

RTE Late Late Show viewers have flocked to social media to praise the the brave former journalist for his strength and courage.

One wrote: “Charlie is so positive, in tears listening to him tonight. Such a brave man. Well done Charlie.”

Another wrote: “What an incredible man, so incredibly brave.”

A third wrote: “Listening to that audio bank must be heartbreaking, it’s an amazing technology and helps so many people.”

A fourth wrote: “See you at Croagh Patrick Charlie, fair play. A true Irish hero.”

For more information and to register for the Croagh Patrick climb on April 2 visit www.climbwithcharlie.ie

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter