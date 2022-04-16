RTE Late Late Show viewers blown away by Dublin musician’s raw performance

RTE Late Late Show viewers were left in tears following a powerful performance by musician Shobsy.

The Dubliner performed a raw edition of Smalltown Boy by the Bronski Beat which is regarded as one of the top best gay songs by Time Out.

Speaking on the show, Ryan Tubridy said: “Anyone watching in tonight who perhaps was on the verge of coming out and who now find themselves terrified into silence and into secrecy, I want you to know you’re not alone. You can talk to the younger members of our audience in particular.

Read more:Ryan Tubridy responds to Varadkar’s Late Late Show dig

“There is support and there is advice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer young people in this country. Lots of support. We urge you to seek it out. Seek out what you need.”

Viewers took to social media to praise Shobsy for his “fantastic performance” while also praising Tubs for the emotional speech.

One person said: “There are times when my heart sinks but my soul swells – thank you, Ryan.”

Another viewer added: “That was just stunning. Fabulous performance.”

A third person said: “Wonderful performance #LateLateShow First time I could really hear the lyrics.”

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.