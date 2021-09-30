RTE Late Late Show guests this week with Bob Geldof special to air

The Late Late Show is set to host a special show this Friday in honour of Bob Geldof’s 70th birthday.

Ryan Tubridy will host the special event and will be joined by a host of celebrities to mark the milestone birthday live on air.

Tubs said: “We are going large on Friday night for a very special programme.”

“We are going to have his family in the studio, some I’ve met and some I haven’t, and Boomtown Rats obviously will be there, and playing at least once, maybe twice, it is going to be a party.”

“And you are going to know all the people we have in because they are all very famous.”

“So it is going to be quite the hooley.”

The special will tell the story of Geldof’s career from the Boomtown Rats to Live Aid and everything in between.

Geldof himself will be in studio chatting to Ryan and will be joined by his wife, Jeanne, children Pixie and Tiger, and sister Lynn.

There will also be a special video message from President Michael D Higgins.

Former President Mary Robinson will be in the studio too and will speak about her relationship with Bob and his role as a humanitarian.

Irish musicians Imelda May and Andrea Corr, and international stars the likes of Sting, Van Morrisson, Tony Blair, and Ringo Starr will all be paying special tribute to their close friend.

The Late Late Show special airs on Friday, October 1, at 9:35 pm on RTE One.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter