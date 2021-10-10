RTE Kin viewers react to tonight’s slow quest for revenge

RTE Kin viewers were eager to give their verdict on the latest installment of the explosive gangland drama.

Some fans were quick to point out the slow pace of tonight’s revenge mission.

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts and constructive criticism.

Many commented on the characters’ lack of quick, decisive action during this evening’s show.

One person said: “The Skoda ads are more dramatic.”

Another said: “For a family that makes millions off crime, they actually don’t do much crime.”

A third person said: “Even the car chase was slow.”

Other viewers were quick to slag the criminals’ accents and sense of style.

One person said: “Looks like Eamonn went to trinity students union to recruit hitmen.”

Another tweeted: “Just can’t get into #RTEKIN.

“They all seem far too well to do for gangland criminals, between the Ballsbridge address, the Dermot Bannon style home and the accents! At least Love/Hate kept it realistic.

A third person commented: “I believe they ‘re the type of accents you’d hear at the RDS for a Leinster game and not of a Dublin gangster.”

