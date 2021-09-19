RTÉ Kin viewers all giving out about one inaccuracy

RTÉ Kin viewers were all giving out about one inaccuracy in tonight’s show.

Eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to point out the mistake.

Viewers realised that a vital presence was missing – An Garda Síochána.

Characters repeatedly referred to the guards as the ‘police’, a practice that quickly frustrated Irish viewers.

People took to Twitter to voice their distaste for the phrase.

One person said: “Grating on me they keep referring to the guards as the police.

“‘Did the police say anything’-yeah pal, they said Sting will be here any minute.”

Another twitter user said: “‘Man the police are here.

“What happened the guards, the law, the fuzz.”

A third person simply used a gif of Stanley from The Office to sum up their emotions.

Other viewers were quick to notice similarities between Jimmy and Mac from Its’ Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

One person said: “Is it just me or does Jimmy @EmmettScanlan in Kin on @RTEOne look just like Mac @RMcElhenney from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?”

Another viewer tweeted: “The only person I can see when Jimmy is on screen”

Last week’s explosive first episode left many people divided, with some politicians slamming the show for its portrayal of violence in the capital.

