RTE Kin star Thommas Kane Byrne wishes his character wasn’t killed off so early in series

Kin star Thommas Kane Byrne said he was sad his character Fudge met a grisly end so early in the series – saying the hit RTE gangland show will “run and run” for years.

Francis “Fudge” Flynn became the latest victim of the gangland war in the crime drama last night – shot dead at the wheel of his car during a drug drop for the Kinsellas.

The bloody murder sparked even more chaos and plans of retaliation within the show’s central family dynamic – and theatre star Bryne hinted there’s even more drama to come as the walls close in.

Hyping the new show up to have an unforgettable legacy like Love/Hate, he told the Irish Mirror: “It’s going to run and run and run. Of course it is.

“I am sad, obviously I’d love to do season two or whatever. I know it sounds cliche, but I am just delighted for everyone involved and I hope it runs and runs and runs because it really is a good show.

“I have a good feeling about it. I think there is going to be a legacy in a few years, and Kin will probably always follow me.”

His final scene in the show last night saw him hunched over the steering wheel lying face down in a pool of his own blood after being shot in the head by Cunningham gang member Glen.

The Dublin-born star revealed the gory scenes were shot at a facility “in the middle of nowhere”.

He said: “We were in this ski place, which sounds weird in Ireland. But, thank god, because I think on top of having to lie on a steering wheel, having members of the public harassing me would have been worse.”

The brutal killing left the Kinsella clan divided over what to do next – as fear and frustration of “who will be next” began to seep in.

The playwright and budding screen star, who opened his new play Rearing Is Sparing’ at Dublin’s Theatre Festival last week, praised co-star Sam Keeley’s performance during the dark and intense scenes.

He said: “He is the real deal that Sam. And it was the same performance every single take. There’s nothing more satisfying than someone making your performance better by making you step up by how good they are.”

The star, who is from the north inner city, was also quick to credit the Co Offaly native for his “authentic” accent in the show, after RTE’s Joe Duffy hit out at crime dramas like Love/Hate and Kin for “exploiting” real people’s lives and having actors put on “thick Dublin accents”.

Byrne also praised Londoner Charlie Cox, who plays Mikie and said: “Oh my god they are perfect.

“Sam has a thick midlands accent in real life, so I forget. I actually forget that they are not from Dublin.

“And it is not a caricature accent, it is really authentic, which is deadly.”

Byrne went on to applaud creator Peter McKenna for producing characters with such depth, adding: “All Peter’s characters, they are just like onions. Every time you think you have them figured out, something gets peeled away and another layer is revealed.”

Kin airs on RTE One at 9.30pm on Sundays.

