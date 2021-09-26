RTE Kin star Emmett Scanlan says he can relate to his character Jimmy

Kin star Emmett Scanlan says he can relate to his character seeking revenge for his murdered son.

The actor said, as a dad to a 13-month-old son, there is nothing he wouldn’t do to protect him.

Tonight’s episode of the RTE crime drama sees Scanlan’s character Jimmy Kinsella plan a revenge attack with his brother Michael on the hitman who killed his son, Jamie.

Emmett, 42, from Clontarf in North Dublin, added: “This show is motivated by loss, grief, family, justice, compassion and loyalty plus pure unadulterated rage and revenge.

“The thought of losing an innocent child for any parent would bring all that to the forefront and as a parent there is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect mine.

“There is nothing I wouldn’t do to get justice either, whatever I think that might be.

“So I think you can’t tell a story about gangland drama without writing about gangland drama – warts and all.”

And the actor, who has had roles in Peaky Blinders and Hollyoaks, said his character is not that of a criminal.

He added: “I think it’s unfair to say it’s the mind of a gangster, it’s just the mind of a human being – a father, a brother, a husband.

“When I get the scripts and I’m booked for a job I’m ferocious in my homework and I will devour those scripts and will read them over and over again until they stop becoming words. I love Jimmy, I think he’s a great character and at the same time I have great sympathy towards him.

“I found myself, certainly at the beginning, trying to defend him in scenes and trying to impose myself on the character.”

“When I signed up for the show in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, I knew by reading the scripts and from the audition scenes alone it was something I had never seen or read about before.

“I loved how subtle and unusual it was. I was devouring the scripts, I knew it was special.”

But he said despite the eight-part show’s success to date he hasn’t watched an episode.

Emmett said: “I haven’t seen any of it, only clips that were sent to me or trailers.

He also hit back at critics claiming Kin glamorises violence.

Emmett added: “You have hundreds of men and women, boys and girls who worked tirelessly to bring an entertaining story to the masses.

“And then you have a very small minority who haven’t even seen one frame for their own frame of reference, slagging it off. I find that staggering and tragic.

“If you have seen it and you do think it still glamourises violence, then you know, change the channel. It’s cool, no offence taken.

“Just stop taking digs at each other and condescending each other.”

Kin continues on RTE One tonight at 9.30pm.

