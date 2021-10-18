RTE Kin actor was advised to change name to stand out in the acting world

Kin star Mark McKenna Jr has told how Aidan Gillen advised him to change his name if he wanted to stand out in the acting world.

Mark, who plays Jimmy and Amanda’s son Anthony in the RTE gangland series, said as an actor Aidan experienced the same complications with his own name.

Gillen, real name Aidan Murphy, changed his acting name after receiving a letter to his agency in London from another Aidan Murphy who said he owned the title.

Dubliner Mark, 17, told the Irish Mirror: “He gave me one bit of advice. I went by the name Mark McKenna and I never took too much thought of it as an actor, which I don’t know why.

“But there’s another Mark McKenna, who is a fabulous actor.

“He’s in Wayne and Sing Street. So I thought, ‘Wait, we both have the same name’, that won’t make any sense if we’re both going by the same name.

“So Aidan gave me a little advice. He had to change his name as well so

he goes, ‘You should probably change your name so you get recognised more as you’.

“So he advised me to change my name to Mark McKenna Jr.

“So that’s why I’m going by the Jr. My dad’s name is Mark as well so it’s not too strange.

“He was really good with the acting advice.”

Emmett J Scanlan, who plays Mark’s dad Jimmy, and Charlie Cox, who plays his uncle Michael in the crime drama, were also doling out free acting advice.

Mark said: “One advice I got off Charlie Cox and Emmett was to leave what happens on set on set. Like if you had a bad day, don’t bring it home and think, ‘I could’ve done better’.

“Just leave it there and don’t bring it home with you because whatever happened there just happened, there is no need to bring it with you.

“And they also told me one of the best acting advices I ever had was act with your eyes, don’t act with your mouth, so use your eyes to interpret how you feel. I don’t know, but for some reason that just makes me go wow… like it opened my eyes to it.

“It was completely different. I was in Fair City in 2018 and I played Killo and I was meant to be a thug and strong-armed.

“But then I progressed and my character actually changed in 2020. That was just as I finished filming Kin that I got invited back to do one or

two more scenes and I got to do them but it was a completely different way that we filmed it.”

