RTE Kin actor heaps praise on co-stars for ‘nailing’ inner city accents

Yasmin Seky has heaped praise on her fellow actors for “nailing” the inner city Dublin accent in the hit new RTE crime show.

Despite no formal acting training, the 23-year-old Dubliner has found herself as a central character in Kin.

She portrays Nikita Murphy, the girlfriend of Eric “Viking” Kinsella, played by Co Offaly-born Sam Keeley.

The drama stars Aidan Gillen, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Emmett Scanlan.

But it’s her country co-star Keeley and Londoner Charlie Cox, who plays Mikie, that Yasmin’s most impressed by.

She told TV Now: “The thing with Sam is that he is from the country and I’m from Cabra so personally I thought he nailed it. And we had so many people go ‘Where is Charlie from, he’s not Irish?’ He did an amazing Dublin accent, and he was great to work with as well.”









But host Joe Duffy hit out in the RTE Guide at dramas for “exploiting” people’s lives and having actors put on “thick Dublin accents”.

He added: “I hate their travails being exploited by middle-class actors who are putting on their thick working-class Dublin accents and then go back to eating foie gras during their lunch.”

