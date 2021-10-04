RTE Claire Byrne viewers’ heartbreak at ‘horrific’ emotional statement

RTE Claire Byrne Live viewers were left shook when the host read out a statement from the mother of a victim of a brutal murder.

Nadine Lott’s mother described the scene at her daughter’s apartment, where she was beaten by her former partner to the point where she was “completely unrecognisable”, as one of “total horror”.

Claire Lott told the Central Criminal Court today that her family are “haunted” by thoughts of her daughter’s “terror, fear, panic and cries” during the “prolonged, evil attack” carried out by Daniel Murtagh, a man she described as a “monster”.

Claire Byrne read out a lengthy segment of the victim impact statement which left viewers in shock.

Shane took social media to write: “Oh my god that victim impact statement is horrific. That poor, poor family”.







(Image: Collins Courts)



“Jesus Christ my goosebumps have goosebumps after hearing Nadine Lott’s mothers victim impact statement. I’m not the better of that , the poor family, especially her baby girl”, Amanda said.

Another viewer wrote: “Well done #cblive for giving the space to read the powerful statement of Nadine’s mother.”

A third person said: “That is an absolutely heartbreaking statement from the mother of Nadine Lott. The details of this murder are horrific. I hope the man who murdered her receives what he really deserves.”

For the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up to our free newsletter.