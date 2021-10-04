RTE Claire Byrne Live viewers disgusted by delivery driver assault footage

A young delivery driver opened up on Claire Byrne Live about a number of assaults he suffered while delivering food in Dublin City.

Footage of Mohammad getting attacked by a man in Temple Bar while he was working was shown on the show.

The delivery driver told the show he was attacked after he tried to get a number of girls to stop interfering with his bicycle.

Mohammad has been attacked five other times while working as a delivery driver.

Sinn Fein Councillor Daithi Doolan added that there was a “racist” side to the attacks on delivery drivers.

One viewer took to social media and wrote: “Wow food delivery riders being attacked over & over again is awful. Alcohol also has a lot to do with it, not just racism.”

Another wrote: “I would actually hate to live in Dublin. Christ.”

A third wrote on Twitter: “An innocent man trying to earn a living attacked in an unprovoked manner by some violent women.”

