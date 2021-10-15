RTE Claire Byrne listeners fear that Dublin city is ‘losing its cultural identity’

Claire Byrne listeners were left divided over the revelation that 40 hotels are set to open in Dublin city, with locals fearing that the capital is “losing its cultural identity.”

Dublin is to open 20 new hotels over the next two years, while 20 hotels have opened their doors in the last three years.

Meanwhile 40 hotels are expected to open their doors between now and 2024.

According to a report Failte Ireland, pre-Covid Ireland needed 1,000 extra beds to meet capacity for tourists visiting the city.

It comes amidst outrage after an application was lodged recently with Dublin City Council on behalf of Marron Estates Ltd to build a 114-bedroom hotel which is located in the same spot as The Cobblestone pub.

Speaking on Claire Byrne Live today, Green Party Cllr Hazel Chu said: “I think that anyone would have seen that during Covid the city was completely dead because we didn’t have tourists and we didn’t have office workers.

“So the south side of the city’s footfall was literally nothing while the south side was up 60& because there was trade there, there was residential so it was mixed use.

“So to say we need the city to become a certain way I guess it goes back to Andrea’s point of who needs the city a certain way. And the second thing is that in relation to that a thousand beds, I want to know that that takes into account we are putting more tourists into Air B&Bs, and therefore we are taking away mid to short-term and longer term lets and putting families in hotels.

“We need to have more shorter longer term accommodation taking away from B&Bs and we need to put the tourists back staying in hotels, that might even things out,” she added.

Meanwhile, Paul Gallagher of Buswells Hotel said that the city’s plans should take into account “all the needs of the city as it evolves and grows.”

He said: “Hotels aren’t dominating whole streets, they are part of the complex nature of a street and delivery of a culture area and a life. And lots of those hotels are creating very important jobs in the local community for local people.

“Hazel made a point about taking away from B&Bs and I would say the converse of that. More hotels should release people from having to choose between B&B’s for accommodation, therefore that releases bed spaces or residential spaces back to people who want to live in these sort of types of accommodation.”

Mr Gallagher said that hotels would not be built unless there was an “economic reason” to build them.

“Not all hotel developers are vulture funds, but they would compete for these sites against other developers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cllr Hazel Chu affirmed that her fellow Green Party members are preparing various motions concerning hotels being built in the city.

“We want to limit the number of hotels that are being built and we also want to limit the number of build-to-let accommodation as well,” she said.

Last Saturday hundreds of people protested through Dublin city centre over proposals to develop hotels around the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield and at Merchant’s Arch in Temple Bar.

The plans for the new hotel in Smithfield will see the demolition of the existing modern extensions to no. 77, the total demolition of no. 78 and 79 North King Street.

It will also see the retention and alteration of the protected structures at no. 77 and 80 King Street North.

The development plan for the new hotel also includes SuDS drainage, piped and other services, and all ancillary site development works necessary to facilitate the development.

The deadline for observations to be submitted for this development is November 4 and for more information check out the planning application at www.planningapplications.ie

The Mulligan family have been hosting Irish music for five generations at the popular watering hole.

