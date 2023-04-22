RPCS3, tips to use the best PlayStation 3 emulator for PC

Although the PS3 was a console that marked an era and will always have its place in history, over the years it has lost weight and today its name has faded from the map. Now, this console as such can be emulated, although It turns out that there are very few emulators that are capable of doing it working correctly and quickly..

With all that said, this is where RPCS3 comes in, the emulator that lets you play PlayStation 3 games on your PC. While using an emulator may seem intimidating at first, With a few tips, you can enjoy an amazing gaming experience on your PC..

So what exactly is RPCS3? Basically, is a free open source emulator that allows users to enjoy PlayStation 3 games on their PC. In general we can say that it has good compatibility, although it may have some drawbacks with titles like The Last of Us, Red Dead Redemption and God of War: Ascension.

Also, the usability that this one has is pretty good as well, as long as you set it up. In fact, the configuration process is quite detailed and therefore our recommendation is that you follow the emulator’s quick start guide or even a YouTube tutorial. Being honest, it is best that you spend a good time on this configuration process, since it can become somewhat complex for first-time users of the emulator.

Regarding the games, we commented that in terms of how they work, everything is going quite well, and in fact, if you are interested, there is a game compatibility list that the developers have created so that you can consult it without any problem.

There, as you can see, you will realize that about 67.51% of PlayStation 3 games can be played, and the good thing is that that percentage increases with each update. Do you like the idea of ​​trying this powerful PS3 emulator? Well, here is the direct link to download it to your computer (Windows, Linux or MacOS) from the official RPCS3 site.