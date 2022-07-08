router lights solid green or blinking: what do they indicate?

The router is a device that almost all of us have at home, but to which we may not give too much attention. This is responsible for us being able to browse the Internet and, for this reason, we should always have it in the best possible state. Regardless of what you have at home, your router has a series of that help us to evaluate its status and in this article we are going to explain what each of them means.

As we say, it is more than likely that you have not noticed these lights except on those occasions that you have lost service or your Internet has started to work slower than it should. This is indicated by the lights on your router Whatever the model of your router, at 100% it will have a series of lights that are very important for us to know first-hand if there is something wrong with our connection. Now, not all routers have the same lights, although most do. Next, we are going to explain what each section of your router means, as well as what it means when the light is fixed, , or, of course, off. Power This is the most important section of our device, since it is the light that tells us if the router is on or off. If this light is off, it is impossible for another pilot in our team to be on, since it means that it is off or unplugged. On the other hand, if we have this pilot light with a fixed light, it means that our router is on and working. It should be added that this light does not blink (it is always fixed or off) and, in addition, it may happen that it is only on if we have connected the router recently.

DSL/FTTH

Another of the most important lights of our team, since it indicates if we are having service from our Internet provider. The operation of this button will depend on how your router is, but in most models if the light is solid green, it means that the service is working without problems. When it blinks rapidly it can mean one of two things: either it is trying to connect, or it is working properly. If it is off or red, we are having problems with our operator, so we will have to contact them.

Internet

This light indicates, as you can imagine, if our router is connected to the Internet. The operation of this is identical to the previous DSL, since it will basically indicate something very similar. If the light is solid, the service is working correctly, and if it is blinking, it is trying to connect or transmitting data. Off or red, this light does not indicate anything good either.

LAN 1 – LAN 4

This section of the router is intended for all those devices that we have connected by cable. Normally, we find four ports on all routers, but yours may have more or less. If the light on these is solid, it usually means that the cable is connected, but no information is being transmitted. For this, the light must be blinking and if the light is off, it means that the cable is not connected.

Wi-Fi

We arrive at the WiFi section, and this LED pilot light will be the one that tells us if our WiFi is working. Something very similar to the previous ones happens: if it is on steadily, it means that it is on, and if it is flashing, that it is sending and receiving information from our equipment. If the light is off, it means that we have Wi-Fi disabled, so we will have to press the router button to reactivate it or go to its configuration through the browser.

Telephone 1

If we have a landline phone, we will have it connected to the router, and this pilot will be the one who marks his status. If the phone has a solid green light, it means that the phone is connected to the router, and if it is blinking, that the phone has gone off hook. If the pilot light is completely off, the phone may be connected and not receiving a signal.

Phone 2

This pilot is not present on all routers, although it does make an appearance in some. This always has the light off, since it is not usually used. In fact, if you put your landline phone cable into it, it won’t work.

USB

Some routers also have a USB port to which we can connect a storage device to share it with all the home teams. If that is your case, the operation of the LED pilot does not differ much from the previous ones. If it is solid, it means that the USB is connected, and if it is flashing, that it is transmitting data. An off light here means the device is not connected.