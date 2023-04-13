Roseville's Datatel Solutions merges with St. Louis technology brokerage Clarus Communications

- Advertisement -

Roseville-based Datatel Solutions has merged with St. Louis technology brokerage Clarus Communications.

The merger, announced this week, brings together two technology services distributors that work with companies to provide telecommunication and technology products and services. Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.

With the deal, Datatel will operate as Clarus Communications and be included in the Telecom Decision Makers (TDM) portfolio of brands, a news release states. Clarus and…