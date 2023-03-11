Roseville office equipment company WiZiX expands into Lake Tahoe, Reno markets

- Advertisement -

Roseville-based office equipment company WiZiX Technology Group Inc. has acquired select Toshiba America Business Solutions commercial accounts in the Reno and Lake Tahoe area.

As part of the agreement with Toshiba, WiZiX will now serve and support all of Toshiba accounts in much of Northern Nevada and parts of Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties in California.

“WiZiX is very excited to expand our ever-growing footprint with this investment into the greater Reno/Lake Tahoe, Nevada marketplace.…