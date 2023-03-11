5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsRoseville office equipment company WiZiX expands into Lake Tahoe, Reno markets

Roseville office equipment company WiZiX expands into Lake Tahoe, Reno markets

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
dsc9811a100xx4016 4016 1000 0.jpg
dsc9811a100xx4016 4016 1000 0.jpg
- Advertisement -

Roseville-based office equipment company WiZiX Technology Group Inc. has acquired select Toshiba America Business Solutions commercial accounts in the Reno and Lake Tahoe area.

As part of the agreement with Toshiba, WiZiX will now serve and support all of Toshiba accounts in much of Northern Nevada and parts of Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties in California.

“WiZiX is very excited to expand our ever-growing footprint with this investment into the greater Reno/Lake Tahoe, Nevada marketplace.…

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

This AI suggests recipes with the ingredients you have at home

If you have the eternal problem of not knowing what to cook when you...
Tech News

What to do if you think your identity has been stolen

My identity was stolen. It was a nightmare. And it could happen to you.There...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.