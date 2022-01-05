Rosanna Davison’s twin boys take their first steps

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison has revealed her twin boys have taken their first steps.

The beauty queen is mum to 14-month-olds Hugo and Oscar and toddler Sophia.

Rosanna revealed to her followers her twins have finally taken their first steps – with Oscar the first to start walking.

The 37-year-old said: “I just wanted to share some exciting news from this afternoon — Hugo and Oscar took their first steps today.

“If you have kids going through this or if you’ve been through it already then you’ll know just how exciting it is as a milestone for parents and the look on their faces was amazing as well.”

Rosanna recalled how her and her husband Wes Quirke “were just practising standing up, as we always do with the boys, and Oscar took about five or six steps unaided and then exactly four minutes later Hugo decided to do the same”.

She added: “It was just really sweet to see because they’ve just been trying so hard over the last week or so to walk by themselves so we’ll try and catch it on camera over the next few days.

“But it was just a really, really special moment for us.”

The daughter of Chris De Burgh shared a snapshot of one of her boys walking into her arms, in what was an attempt to catch them in the act.

