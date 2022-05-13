Rosanna Davison welcomes Ukrainian surrogate to Dublin after ‘long and traumatic journey’

Rosanna Davison’s Ukrainian surrogate Anastasia has arrived in Dublin with her family after a challenging two month journey.

The former Miss World and her hubby Wes Quirke had their daughter Sophia in 2019 through a gestational surrogacy.

Rosanna met Anastasia in Kyiv before she gave birth to their daughter and said the couple “couldn’t even find the words to express our gratitude”.

The Dubliner had offered Anastasia a “safe home” in Ireland two months ago when the war in Ukraine first broke out.

Anastasia, her family and her husky all arrived safely at Dublin Airport on April 25 after a “long and traumatic” journey out of Ukraine.

Sharing the story with her Instagram followers on Thursday, Rosanna said: “Wes and I first met this incredibly brave, kind woman in Kyiv just before she gave birth to our little girl, Sophia.

“At the time, we couldn’t even find the words to express our gratitude for giving us our much longed-for baby, so when the war began back in February, we offered her a safe home in Ireland. She gave us the greatest gift of all and now it was our turn to help her.

“It took two months to escape Kherson City in the south of Ukraine and it was a huge logistical challenge to get them from Poland to Germany and then to Ireland with their Husky too! “

Rosanna thanked the “very generous, compassionate people” including her parents who helped get Anastasia and her family to Ireland.

She said they have been “settling into their new home in Ireland”.

“There’s been so much support in the community for Ukrainian families in Ireland, and they really appreciate all of the kindness. Irish people are truly amazing.”

