Rosanna Davison opens up on finally getting pregnant after 15 miscarriages

Dublin model Rosanna Davison has revealed that she had 15 miscarriages – and had completely given up on carrying her own child – before she got pregnant.

The 37-year-old beauty queen has one daughter and twin boys with her husband Wesley Quirke.

Rosanna went on the Late Late Show last February and shared the news that she and her husband had decided to go down the route of surrogacy after she had accepted she was not able to get pregnant.

The couple had their daughter, Sophia, through a surrogate mother.

The couple had started the process of surrogacy again, however, a month into the pandemic, Rosanna found she was pregnant with “miracle” boys, Hugo and Oscar.

She said: “I didn’t feel right, I am going to take a pregnancy test. I dug out one at the back of the bathroom cabinet thinking I’d never have a baby.”

“Took the test and it was positive. I showed it to Wes and we both looked at each other, ‘Oh no, I don’t want another one of these in lockdown without the support of my family in lockdown.”







Rosanna went to the Doctors to get a scan and she was told she had an “empty sack” in her whom and to come back next week.

The news took a tole on Rosanna who said she was “quite disappointed”.

However, in the scan the next week, the Doctor “detected a heartbeat”.

She said: “I just burst into tears. I said to the Doctor, ‘I have never got to the stage of seeing a heartbeat in the scan before.”

Rosanna gave birth to her twin boys some time later and her new book, When Dreams Come True is all about her incredible pregnancy journey.

