Rosanna Davison admits to laughing hysterically after suffering 15th miscarriage

Beauty queen Rosanna Davison has revealed she started laughing hysterically when she was told she had suffered her 15th miscarriage.

The 37-year-old recently revealed she suffered another miscarriage a day after appearing on the Late Late Show in March last year.

The former Miss World – now a proud mum to Sophia, who is almost two, and 10-month-old twin boys Oscar and Hugo – had no idea she was pregnant until she was rushed to Holles Street hospital.

Rosanna said she was 11 weeks when she suffered the devastating loss but admitted she started laughing hysterically when the nurse told her.

She said: “It was about half 11/12 at night. It was late, having just been told I had lost this pregnancy. I started laughing saying this is incredible saying I had never got this far along.

“I had lost 14 pregnancies at six-and-a-half weeks, this is amazing.

“She was very taken aback and said, ‘Look we have a counselling service if you need help’, she was just so shocked by my response. My mum was there as well holding my hand. She was just amazed as well.”

The mum of three said she would’ve been in bits if she didn’t have Sophia but the final miscarriage gave her hope she would successfully conceive, which she did with her identical twin boys a month later.

She told Doireann Garrihy on the Laughs Of Your Life podcast: “Like I would be devastated but I have a beautiful three-month-old daughter at home so I’m fine. I just went home buzzing with delight.

“It was the most extraordinary response because I didn’t know how to cope with it.

“If that had been my first loss or if I didn’t have Sophia I would’ve been absolutely devastated but what I think is miraculous is that a month later I got pregnant with the twins and look at how it turned out.”

