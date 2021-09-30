Ronan Keating enjoys date night with ‘ultimate bond girl’ Storm at James Bond premiere

Ronan Keating and wife Storm went to see the singer’s “favourite superhero” at the the star-studded premiere of the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die last night.

The former Boyzone member wore a dapper black suit as he posed beside his stunning wife, who wore a white midi dress, pearl necklaces and matching Chanel earrings.

Keating shared a snap of the two at the premiere on Instagram with the caption, “Now that was special a proper night out. Old school loads of familiar faces but most of all got to see my favourite superhero 007.

“Daniel Craig you only went and did it again but this time it’s going to blow the bloody doors off. Tears streaming down my face. Thank you BB for having us. Lovely Date night with my ultimate Bond girl Stormy.”

The premiere took place at Royal Albert Hall in London where James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin made its way down the red carpet, complete with bullet holes and scratches following the fictional spy’s cinematic adventures.

A number of healthcare workers and members of the British armed forces were also invited to attend the film screening last night.

