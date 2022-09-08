“Romance in Verona”: other movies you must see on Netflix if you liked the new rom-com

In the last week, Romance in Verona (Love in the Villa) has positioned itself among the most watched titles of films in English in with more than 41 million views. It is a romantic comedy starring Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) Y Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) about two young people who cross paths unexpectedly in the city where Romeo and Juliet They lived and died for their love.

“A young woman goes on a trip to Verona after a love breakup and discovers that, due to a mistake, she will have to share the house she rented with a cynical and very handsome Englishman”, as described in the service streaming. Julie loves Shakespeare’s play and it is the reason she has prepared so much for her trip to Verona, however, her boyfriend breaks up with her before they get on a plane. She thinks she will be alone in her days as a tourist until she is forced to spend more time with Charlie, a handsome stranger who manages to capture her heart.

Kat Graham and Tom Hopper star in the new romantic comedy. (Netflix)

in tuscany

This Danish film is set in the beautiful landscapes of the Tuscany, in Italy. The story follows Theo, a chef who comes to this place to sell his father’s business, since he dreams of one day having an avant-garde and modern restaurant. When he is faced with the decision of whether or not to end the family legacy, he considers many possibilities about what he really wants to do. In that moment of indecision, he meets Sophia, an Italian woman who quickly falls in love with him, but who cannot respond to her feelings because he is soon to be married. It is directed by Mehdi Avaz; and starring Anders Matthesen Y Christiana Dell’Anna.

"In Tuscany" is a Danish film that was shot mainly in Italy. (Netflix)

love and ice cream

On her 17th birthday, Lina travels to Rome for an adventure in the same way her mother did in the past. However, this American girl finds herself caught between the unknown and the different, as she confronts her own fears and uncovers secrets about her family history. The protagonist will be surrounded by delicious cuisine, impressive landscapes and romantic encounters; and all this being part of a dysfunctional family. This trip will give the young woman a new perspective on life and herself. The film is directed by Brandon Camp; and has in its main cast Susanna Skaggs, Saul Nanni, Valentina Lodoviniamong others.

All roads lead to Rome

Sarah Jessica Parker Y Raoul Bova star in this romance film directed by Ella Lemhagen that is also set in the valleys of the Tuscany. Maggie, a mature woman, returns to the city where she lived her best years of youth and is accompanied by her daughter. There, she is reunited with a love from the past, Luca, and his mother, Carmen. Memories of her surface in her and the passionate moments they lived together come to mind. Also, she thinks about how the romance came to an end when she returned to the United States and cut off all communication with him. Despite the time, Luca is still in love with Maggie and will try to win her heart back.

The romantic comedy filmed in Tuscany features lead performances by Sarah Jessica Parker and Raoul Bova. (Netflix)

4 halves

“A romantic comedy that challenges the concept of soul mates with parallel stories of four single friends who form different couples,” says the official synopsis of this rom com of Italian origin that presents us with multiple stories in an hour and a half. Four young adults are the subjects of a romantic theory put into practice after being developed by Luca and Sara, who recruit them to obtain information to analyze if soulmates really exist. act Ilenia Pastorelli, Matilde Gioli, Giuseppe Maggioamong others.

“4 halves” is an Italian film that questions the concept of soul mates through four couples. (Netflix)

