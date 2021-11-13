Rolls-Royce enters the nuclear reactor business

Many are the car manufacturing companies that over time are expanding their operations to other sectors related to their main activity.

However, this is not always the case, as the British carmaker Rolls-Royce recently demonstrated, announcing its plans to launch the construction of small, low-cost nuclear reactors.

The reason: reduce carbon emissions in the country, a fact that happens at a point where Great Britain is promoting large-scale nuclear projects such as Hinkley Point C, the first nuclear power plant in the country.

After obtaining a financing of 405 million pounds, equivalent to € 473 million, Rolls-Royce was able to move on to the next phase in which they will create a new division of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMR).

Also, the cost of executing this project is much cheaper than that required for the construction of a large nuclear power plant. This is due to the fact that a good part of the manufacturing and assembly is carried out in a factory prior to its transport to the place where the central will be established.

Regarding this initiative, the executive director of Rolls-Royce pointed out the following:

The SMR program is one of the ways in which Rolls-Royce responds to the need to ensure that the UK continues to develop innovative ways of dealing with the global threat of climate change.

With the construction of these nuclear power plants, it is expected that Rolls-Royce will contribute to the creation of up to 40 thousand jobs by 2050. Also, Kwasi Kwarteng, the British Secretary for Business and Energy, referred to the news as a unique opportunity to generate more energy and help reduce carbon emissions, thereby ensuring greater energy independence.

Likewise, he added that the Rolls-Royce proposal will allow to bring clean electricity to homes and will help reduce the dependence on the use of volatile fossil fuels.