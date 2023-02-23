Roll Call, the BeReal clone that Facebook is preparing

5G News
By Brian Adam
Looks like Meta is working on a new feature called “roll call“, which is quite similar to the popular social networking application BeReal. According to the leaks, Roll Call will be a built-in feature within the current Messenger app, allowing users to share authentic moments with friends and family in group chats through photos and videos.

When someone posts a Roll Call, all other chat members are notified and encouraged to respond with their own photos or videos within five minutes. Users will also be able to create questions or challenges for other members of the chat to answer with content “in the moment”. This feature encourages users to participate quickly, as there is a timer that indicates the time limit for submitting your response.

At the time of the leak, it is known that Roll Call will only support photos and videos as content types. However, Meta may add more media types to this feature in the future.

In addition to Roll Call, Meta has recently released several end-to-end encryption features for its messaging service. It was also announced that Messenger would be one of the first apps to support widgets in Windows 11, alongside Spotify.

We hope this new Roll Call feature will be well received by Messenger users, and it may be a safer alternative for those who don’t want to share certain content on other social networking apps. Roll Call seems to be a fun and entertaining way to share moments with friends and family in a more authentic way and in real time, although we return to the same thing: it seems that Meta does not innovate, it only copies.

You have the screenshots of BeReal on Facebook at bgr.com and the profile of Mattnavarra’s Twitter.

