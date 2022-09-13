Roku Launches New Express Dongle With Dual Wi-Fi And Affordable Wireless Bass Subwoofer

Roku launched this Monday (12), two new accessories that promise to “bring a perfect audio and video experience to the company’s users at a more price”, thanks to the new features implemented in the Roku and Roku Wireless Bass, devices that come to integrate the company’s portfolio of streaming devices. According to the manufacturer, the Express model stands out for bringing compatibility with Dual Band Wi-Fi, allowing you to connect to 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz networks, improving transmission performance in places that support wireless internet at a higher frequency.

The company also highlights that the internal storage has been expanded and the arrives with improvements to the operating system and an extensive library that includes access to more than 300 channels of free TVs, live content and premium options. In addition to these new features, Roku Express also features an intuitive interface and simple remote control. - Advertisement - As an input accessory, there is no support for 4K or Full HD resolution, offering only 1280 x 720 pixels quality with version 11.5 of the operating system. This accessory costs around US$ 29.99, around R$ 150 in the direct conversion, with availability in the United States from October 16th.

launches-New-Express-Dongle-With-Dual-Wi-Fi-And-Affordable.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



Although the focus is on the new dongle, the brand also took the opportunity to make the Rok official.u Wireless Bass as a new high-powered subwoofer capable of delivering deep bass and a “cinema experience” at a lower price than other speakers in the same category, with an MSRP of US$129.99. Apple will have to allow third-party payment systems

offers