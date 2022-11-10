Roku added sports section to streaming service home screen

Among the services mentioned by Roku are Apple TV, DirecTV, Fox Sports, FuboTV, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Sling, The Roku Channel, TNT, TBS and truTV. It is worth remembering that Thursday Night Football will be shown on Prime and Apple will broadcast Major League Soccer matches.

So far, Roku’s strategy is to gradually change your home screen. For example, it introduced the categories “what to watch” and “featured free”, but today the big news is a section dedicated to sport. With the novelty, it is possible to watch live games and choose a specific championship or sport. When searching for new options, Roku presents options for streaming the content. So, no more clicking through multiple channels or trying to figure out where the game is playing.

In a statement, the company assured that it seeks “a deeper and more convenient integration of sports into other features of the platform, such as Roku Search, Roku Voice, Sports Zone and more.” Additionally, streaming lags behind Apple TV in not offering live score updates — but that looks set to change, according to the company’s director of live and sports content, Alex Hill.

Other features recently released by Roku are Discovery, The Buzz, a continue watching section, and a platform-wide save list to create a watch list of shows and movies from various apps.

The company also made more free sports content available, such as the Emmy-nominated sports and entertainment talk show The Rich Eisen Show, now on The Roku Channel, and the new Roku Original series Emeril Tailgates, where Emeril Lagasse discovers and creates new recipes for your next big game.

Do you use Roku? Leave your comment about your experience with the platform!