Rog vs Rog vs Batman: Mediatek 9000 or Snapdragon 8+ Jan. 1 | Video

Asus has undoubtedly made a particular choice in this 2022: it has eliminated the Flip version from the Zenfone series by focusing on a single 5.9-inch model (Zenfone 9) and has considerably expanded the models Rog Phone, smartphones dedicated to a nerdy public who loves to play anywhere with the smartphone.

A choice that seems strange and that sees 5 different Rog devices practically identical in the price list that change in only two aspects: Batman version, really special, and Mediatek processor for the 6D model.

As a lover of the brand I had the opportunity to use all the top Rog Phone versions available in order to understand the differences but also the reason for certain choices. Before we talk about the hardware differences though, I’d like to leave you with a quick one unboxing of the Rog Phone 6 Pro Batman Edition model, a very special edition that not only winks at Gotham City fans, but is tremendously elegant and with an obsessive care for all accessories, including the SIM push pin!DISSIPATION: NEVER SO ADVANCED ON ROG PHONE 6D

One of the features that distinguishes Rog Phones from all other smartphones on the market and that defines these devices as the gaming smartphones par excellence, is the heat dissipation system. Asus, with each new generation, manages to significantly improve thermal efficiency both by integrating the latest processors on the market (which obviously improve thermal management compared to previous solutions), and by creating very high efficiency steam chambers.

Not only are they huge, the largest on the market, but they have a series of layers that allow for quick and continuous cooling of the smartphone even after long gaming sessions. This allows you to take advantage of the full power of the processor and to obtain the maximum performance in terms of frame rate and screen response. Obviously i 6000mAh common to all ROGs make the difference and are able to guarantee an autonomy that is always above average.

INSIDE THE ROG PHONE 6 – NOTE: IN THE VIDEO I SAID GRAPHENE INSTEAD OF GRAPHITE, LAPSUS …

However, what you see in the images is a part of the cooling system as it is only a passive dissipation. On Rog Phones there is also an active dissipation system which, through an external fan, allows to further decrease the surface temperature of the smartphone.

In fact, the fan allows you to move large quantities of air in correspondence with the processor which, however, remains inside the body. In fact, there is no way to directly dissipate the CPU as it happens on PCs where a heat sink can be placed in real contact with the CPU to obtain the maximum possible effectiveness.

INSIDE

THE ROG PHONE 6D

In reality, Asus has managed to do something that has never been seen before and on Rog Phone 6D we find an opening system that allows you to put in direct connection of the active fan with the internal steam chamber. In the image above you can see how on 6D there is a real window, AeroActive Portal, which allows access to the vapor chamber which, by means of a fan, can be cooled much more quickly and much more effectively.

The system is automatic and works only by installing the fan in the back of the smartphone. It can be opened manually only for maintenance and has an automatic closing system in case of a fall of the smartphone. A very special technical solution but which has an exceptional yield.

The Asus data you see above are real and actually Rog Phone 6D with the fan active at maximum and with the AeroActive Portal manages to have a much lower temperature even than the Rog Phone 6 Pro always used with the fan active at maximum but without the opening

So on a technical level the choice makes sense and for long gaming sessions you may find some advantages in terms of fps and autonomy. In general, however, we can say that Rog Phone 6D in this mode is the smartphone with the best thermal management on the market.

DIFFERENT CPU: WHAT CHANGES?

Now if the different dissipation is clear, I want to say a few words about the overall performance. We are obviously talking about the best CPUs currently on the market proposed by Mediatek and Qualcomm and even the benchmarks confirm the goodness of the processors. In reality there are no huge discrepancies between 6 Pro and 6D Ultimate even if the GPU of the Snapdragon version manages to have a greater cue.

ROG

ROG PHONE 6D ULTIMATE

Although Mediatek’s multicore scores better, there are no real differences between the two models in terms of usability. What changes, however, is the temperature: In fact, Rog Phone 6D heats up more than the Pro model. Obviously I’m talking about use without any external fan which on the contrary brings a clear advantage to the 6D thanks to the AeroActive Porta.

So in classic use the Snapdragon variant is the one to be preferred thanks to better efficiency and practically identical performance. If, on the other hand, you play a lot with your smartphone and the accessory fan becomes an “always on” component, then the thermal advantage of the 6D could be really appreciated.

CONCLUSIONS

Summing up, Asus‘ choice to make more variants of Rog is however particular. The AeroActive Portal on the 6D appears to be a necessary solution to cool the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Plus but brings no real benefits in normal use. Rogs remain unique smartphones, updated and with well-made software. Too bad for the very high prices, € 1499 for the 6D Ultimate are undoubtedly a lot, which does not allow everyone to appreciate the technical and design effort behind these smartphones. And have you ever thought of a Rog Phone?

