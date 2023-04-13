ROG Phone 7 Ultimate review: the gaming phone par excellence is updated

- Advertisement -

The ROG brand has over the years become one of the most recognizable within the gaming landscape, especially when it comes to mobile gaming. The laptops of the brand attributable to ASUS are very often among the most appreciated by gamers, ROG Phones are synonymous with gaming phones and recently there has also been talk of devices, such as ROG Ally, which aim to combine the characteristics of multiple products different to create gaming experiences if not completely new, at least original.

Looking at the smartphone market, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (and the ROG Phone 7 variant) come out at a particular moment: part of the competition has decided to give way, while the progress made in recent years no longer allows for huge evolutions, rather suggesting a upgrade work and incremental earnings.

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which I’ve been testing for a few days, is therefore a new smartphone, with some interesting additions, but there is no doubt that it also takes a lot from its predecessor, proposing itself as an update for enthusiasts who skipped the last iteration year and who will be able to better appreciate the benefits of the double jump forward.

DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION QUALITY

If you take a look at the photos published accompanying the article, you realize that ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is aesthetically very similar to its predecessor : from the front the relationship between the screen and the frame remains identical, which leaves the necessary space for a comfortable grip when playing and avoid unwanted interactions, while the back features an almost unchanged photo module, the customizable ROG Vision PMOLED screen, the AeroActive Portal module that opens when you insert the Aerocool fan that we had already seen on the 6D Ultimate and a design not from the all identical but very similar. Handsome? Ugly? It certainly has an aggressive look: I appreciate it from the point of view of a gaming phone that certainly doesn’t want to go unnoticed.

In addition to the Storm White color, the only one available on this Ultimate, the standard ROG Phone 7 is also present in the Phantom Black version. Compared to 12 months ago, not even the weight has changed: 239 grams which are many, it is true, but they are also the result of a large 6,000mAh battery, as well as an endowment which, as we will see later, is very respectable. The weight is still well balanced and, given that it is a massive device, it is not uncomfortable to hold.

There is once again the double Type-C, one on the lower short side and the other on the long one, opposite the usual Air Triggers. There is also the 3.5mm jack, very useful for those who want to use their own wired headset. Finally, the certification is IP54.

AUDIO E VIDEO

Like last year, for the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (and for the standard variant), Asus relied on Samsung to get an excellent 6.78-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate , 720Hz touch sampling rate, 20.4 ratio :9, 2448×1080 resolution, HDR10+ certification and a density of 395ppi. The declared peak brightness is 1500 nits while the protection is guaranteed by the Gorilla Glass Victus.

The visual experience is comparable to that of the previous model and offers the best possible quality whether you are watching a movie or playing your favorite game thanks to 111% DCI-P3 coverage and Delta-E <1, with a panel calibration which this year involves the two brackets of 100 and 450 nits.

Wanting to look for a lack, once again the panel is not LTPO and the refresh rate includes brackets at 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 165Hz: it does not go lower, but it is a very relative limit. For the rest, you are in the presence of a really excellent display, accompanied by a sensor to automatically adjust the brightness which works well and which you can rely on without worries in any light condition you are in.

The audio is once again delegated to two speakers which, in terms of depth and sound quality, but also maximum volume and ability not to distort, are simply the best that can be found on the smartphone market . The collaboration with Dirac has again this year led to a whole series of small improvements and goodies that make the experience even more customizable, including Dirac Virtuo for better sound spatialization when using headphones.

TOP PERFORMANCE AND COMFORT

In a similar way to how we have become accustomed in the past, also for this ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Asus has concentrated all the best of what is currently available on the market. The System on Chip is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which, on the Ultimate, is joined by 16GB of LPDDR5X and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

By running the usual benchmarks, such as Geekbench 6 and 3DMark, the results are at the top of the smartphone market both in terms of processing capacity and in terms of performance stability over time. Although by a few points, the newcomer from ROG is positioned above the competition in practically all the tests done.

Also thanks to the cooling system which once again places the SoC in the center, between the two batteries, so as not to heat the body where we place our hands when we play in landscape mode. The individual components that form the cooling system, such as the vapor chamber and the graphite layers, see the use of boron nitride to fill the space that separates them, a compound that facilitates and speeds up heat transfer allowing to decrease unwanted phenomena such as thermal throttling. And in fact the stability of performance over time is almost perfect.

Numbers aside, what once again pleasantly struck me is the fluidity of the user experience. ROG Phone 7 Ultimate allows you to play and then switch to work without interruption, it never presents any kind of slowdown and thanks to the very large battery it is difficult to think that, even during very intense working days and long gaming sessions on the vehicles, with calls and navigation in between, you don’t end up with a lot of battery left.

In this regard, as already mentioned, a total capacity of 6,000mAh returns divided into two 3,000mAh modules, with a 65W fast charge. Thanks to further optimization work, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate manages to gain something in terms of charging times by completing a cycle in 42 minutes.

CALLS AND RECEPTION

The set of microphones and speakers, as well as a good capsule, allow, as in the past, excellent call management with clean audio in any situation, with the phone to your ear or in speakerphone , and excellent reception of both calls and some data. Among other things, the phone is dual sim with dual standby, so as to meet the needs of all users.

The internal engines designed to create the best possible vibration while playing are obviously also used for notifications and the like, as well as for haptic feedback when typing text or using gestures. In general, as regards vibrations and haptic feedback we are at the top.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform 3.2GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform 3.2GHz GPU : Adreno 740

: Adreno 740 Display : 6.78” AMOLED with 2448×1080 (395ppi) 165 Hz resolution, HDR10+ certified, 720 Hz touch sampling rate, 23 ms touch latency, 1500 nits maximum brightness, DCI-P3, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Memory : RAM: fino a 16GB LPDDR5x storage memory: 512GB UFS4.0 non-expandable

Camera : Rear: 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, 13MP ultra wide-angle and 8MP macro camera Anteriore: 32MP MP OV32 Quad Bayer Front Camera sensor

Connectivity : 5G Dual SIM dual standby, Dual Nano SIM (DSDV LTE+LTE), IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax(6E), 2×2 MIMO, 3 antennas, Wi-Fi Direct support, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, aGPS, side USB-C 3.1 port, bottom USB-C 2.0 and 3.5 mm audio jack

Audio : Two 12×16 5-magnet Super Linear front speakers with Dirac HD Sound, 2x Cirrus Logic CS35L45 with 15V boost, triple microphone array with OZO noise reduction technology,

Sensors : Accelerometer, E-Compass, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensors for AirTrigger System for Grip/Press Sensing

Battery : Two 3,000mAh MMT design batteries, total 6,000mAh (typ.) charging at 65W (21V 3A) PD3.0 / QC5.0

Dimensions and weight : 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm 239 grams

OS: Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI, 2 OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Colori : Phantom Black / Storm White (Ultimate solo Storm White)

: Phantom Black / Storm White (Ultimate solo Storm White) Other : IP54 certification, ROG Vision color PMOLED display (Ultimate), ROG logo (RGB) on basic version.

Accessori: Aero case, HyperCharge Power adapter

AEROACTIVE COOLER 7

The AeroActive Cooler 7 fan is also supplied together with the Ultimate version of ROG Phone 7 (but it can also be purchased separately or given as a promotional gift for buyers of the standard 16/512 version).

As usual this is an interesting accessory because it performs a number of functions. It further cools the system, decreasing the temperature by several degrees when we’re playing the most expensive titles, but it also adds some physical keys that improve the phone’s ergonomics.

Finally, compared to last year’s version, the AeroActive Cooler 7 also works as a subwoofer so as to create, in combination with the two stereo speakers of the smartphone, a 2.1 system that offers a gaming experience (or watching movies and TV series ) even more immersive).

In the case of the Ultimate version that I tested, when the Cooler 7 is inserted inside the Type-C port, the AeroActive Portal also opens up, the flap that opens a passage on the internal components and which, as seen in the ROG Phone 6D, allows for even more effective heat dissipation.

Compared to a few years ago, when it was a curious accessory but nothing more, there is no doubt that the AeroActive Cooler is now an important piece of the experience offered by the ROG Phone and for me it is an essential accessory for anyone approaching this world . A real hallmark. The previous version, therefore the Cooler 6, is still supported so those who already own it will not necessarily have to upgrade.

SOFTWARE: ANDROID 13, UPDATES AND LOTS OF GAMING

If the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate hardware is a due update, the software brings with it more substantial innovations and seems to want to put a stop to the work done in recent years.

The smartphone is sold with Android 13 and Asus has confirmed to us that there will be two main updates, so as to bring it at least up to Android 15, and four guaranteed years of security patches . A step forward that will delight many enthusiasts. Also considering the excellent support of the past, with frequent and timely updates, the quality of the experience will in short be guaranteed.

The software then takes advantage of all the work done by Asus on its smartphones with the dual interface, the ROG one and the typical Zenfone one, to choose from and a whole series of goodies such as the ability to record calls, excellent multitasking and so on.

ASUS ARMOURY CRATE

If you buy a ROG Phone it is very likely that your main interest when choosing a smartphone are video games and the combination of Armory Crate and Game Genie, the two software designed to best accompany the gaming experience, your daily point of reference.

Armory Crate returns very similar to the past: it collects all the settings relating to the phone in a handful of screens, allowing you to switch from one usage mode to another so as to choose the one with the relationship between performance and consumption that we prefer, but also go and define different parameters for each game.

For example, for each title it is possible to set different rules relating to the use of the Air Triggers, the touch sensors that return to the back of the phone, even choosing from a series of presets already created and ready for use. The new Graphic Boost option is instead designed for those who want to manually adjust graphic settings such as MSAA, anisotropic filtering or minimap resolution.

However, there are many options and they involve both the interaction with the game, for example the use of macros or the mapping of the keys, as well as those of the telephone with the possibility of modifying the settings of the connection to which we are connected for each game, the frequency of the touch sampling rate and so on. The level of detail that can be reached is very, very high.

Finally, through Armory Crate you can control settings such as those of AeroActive Cooling and, in the case of the Ultimate version, of ROG Vision.

GAME GENIE

Game Genie, the interface that can be superimposed while we play, has a good number of new features that add to the many options already present. The selective blocking of calls and notifications can be invoked by holding down the appropriate key, the Background mode is present by default in addition to the picture in picture mode to keep the games running (and with access to data) even while we access other apps and so on.

There are many options that are now found within Game Genie and it is likely that, if you are a new ROG Phone user, you will want to spend some time learning how to use them all. Of some, like the one that now gives us finer control over the vibrations so as to select where to activate the feedback at a precise point on the screen, perhaps you have never thought of using them but depending on the situation they can be comfortable.

Among other things, two new modes have been designed, X Sense and X Capture, which exploit artificial intelligence routines to inform the user of important events that are happening during the game and to capture game clips automatically . There are no titles available in Europe that currently support them but Asus has confirmed that they will arrive in the coming months and we are curious to understand how they work.

The watchword, as usual, is control and the set of functions collected in the gaming software of these smartphones is simply unparalleled for enthusiasts.

CAMERAS

The photographic sector of the ROG Phone 7 and of the Ultimate version that I tested has remained almost unchanged compared to a year ago, if not for one difference. The main sensor remains the 50MP SONY IMX766 which we have already seen in many other smartphones and which allows good quality shots, both day and night . Certainly the processing offered by Asus is perhaps not in step with some competitors but, for what a gaming phone must do that certainly does not focus on this aspect, it brings home the result. The 13MP ultrawide and 5MP macro are less exciting, also swapped from the ROG Phone 6 and capable of shots that, depending on the situation, can give more or less satisfaction.

The software has been updated with some improvements, for example relating to the Light Trail mode, and the transition from one sensor to another is more fluid, but nothing that makes you cry for a miracle. On the video side, the addition of a Pro mode is interesting, which gives us similar control to the one we have over photographs and slow motion in 4K at 120fps. They are all extras, I repeat, it is certainly not a cameraphone, but they give a few extra options.

CONCLUSIONS

The mix of hardware and software makes this ROG Phone 7 (Ultimate), once again, a very interesting choice for those looking for a gaming phone. Of course it is, as usual, a polarizing phone, it is aimed at a particular audience, but if you want a smartphone to play with first and foremost, it is impossible to find better.

This new iteration is presented at the starting gates as a sort of refresh of the previous model , so in my opinion the users it is aimed at are basically two: the super fans who always want to keep up with the latest hardware news, and which therefore benefit from the Smapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, so all those who missed the appointment with ROG Phone 6 and will notice a more marked leap forward.

In any case, the encounter remains fascinating, characterized by top-notch video and audio, a myriad of options for maximum control over your favorite titles and an accessory, the AeroActive Cooler 7, increasingly complete and intimately linked to the ROG Phone experience.

The 12/256 version is sold at 1,029 euros, something less than last year , the 16/512 version at 1,199 like 12 months ago but with the AeroActive Cooler 7 as a gift, finally the Ultimate that I tried (also it with 16/512 configuration) is slightly more expensive than the 18/512 ROG Phone 6 PRO and reaches 1,429 euros and for what it offers as extras, namely ROG Vision and AeroActive Portal, it speaks to a very small group of ultra-enthusiasts .

VOTE: 8.4

HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE WORK WELL TOGETHER TOP EQUIPMENT CUSTOMIZED EXPERIENCE DOWN TO THE FINEST DETAILS AEROACTIVE COOLER 7

IF YOU HAVE ROG PHONE 6, THIS LOSES SOME SENSE IN THE PHOTOGRAPHIC SECTOR

VIDEO