5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidROG Phone 7, official launch date. And we will all be...

ROG Phone 7, official launch date. And we will all be able to follow the event

Android

Published on

By Abraham
rog phone 7, official launch date. and we will all
rog phone 7, official launch date. and we will all
- Advertisement -

 

End of speculation, on ROG Phone 7 launch intervenes directly ASUS. The new gaming references will take place within the range of the Taiwanese manufacturer 13 April at 2 pm Italian timeand the good news is that the launch event ROG Phone 7: For Those Who Dare will be held exclusively in streaming so we will all be able to see it.

ASUS has confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Not that there were any doubts, but reading it is another thing anyway: “[La serie ROG Phone 7 sarà] equipped with the latest Qualcomm flagship processor, a renewed cooling system and an immersive gaming experience of the highest level”, writes the company in the press release. Some indication also filters about the design:

- Advertisement -

This time, ROG Phone is not limited to performance: its new elegant and unique design, based on contrasting colors and materials, allows you to show off a unique style.

Difficult to interpret the words of ASUS, the feeling is that to clarify ideas we will have to wait for new rumors that should arrive in the next few days or in the worst case the launch event, which in any case is not very far away. Meanwhile ASUS ROG organized the ROG Festival, “an exclusive event with lots offers which are updated every week and include notebooks, smartphones, accessories and many other ASUS products”: you can browse through the proposals on the dedicated page.

Xiaomi Redmi 40, the best mid-range of the Chinese brand revives with great power and excellent screen

Geekbench in the past days, in addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that ASUS has just confirmed, had also showcased 16 GB of RAM for the “standard” ROG Phone 7, while the 3C certification had revealed the use of a 6 .8” with FHD+ resolution and maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. In addition, fast charging should go to 65 watts. For everything else, appointment on April 13th.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Google Play Store has started testing the synchronization of applications for smartphones

Although there hasn't been a full-scale rollout yet, we can already take a look...
Entertainment

Xiaomi announces the Smart TVs S75 and S75, perfect for game lovers

The company Xiaomi It has two new televisions in its catalog and, in this...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.