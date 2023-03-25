ROG Phone 7, official launch date. And we will all be able to follow the event

- Advertisement -

End of speculation, on ROG Phone 7 launch intervenes directly ASUS. The new gaming references will take place within the range of the Taiwanese manufacturer 13 April at 2 pm Italian timeand the good news is that the launch event : For Those Who Dare will be held exclusively in streaming so we will all be able to see it.

ASUS has confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Not that there were any doubts, but reading it is another thing anyway: “[La serie ROG Phone 7 sarà] equipped with the latest Qualcomm flagship processor, a renewed cooling system and an immersive gaming experience of the highest level”, writes the company in the press release. Some indication also filters about the design:

This time, ROG Phone is not limited to performance: its new elegant and unique design, based on contrasting colors and materials, allows you to show off a unique style.

Difficult to interpret the words of ASUS, the feeling is that to clarify ideas we will have to wait for new rumors that should arrive in the next few days or in the worst case the launch event, which in any case is not very far away. Meanwhile ASUS ROG organized the ROG Festival, “an exclusive event with lots offers which are updated every week and include notebooks, smartphones, accessories and many other ASUS products”: you can browse through the proposals on the dedicated page.

Geekbench in the past days, in addition to the that ASUS has just confirmed, had also showcased 16 GB of RAM for the “standard” ROG Phone 7, while the 3C certification had revealed the use of a 6 .8” with FHD+ resolution and maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. In addition, fast charging should go to 65 watts. For everything else, appointment on April 13th.