ROG Phone 7, no change to the design: for rumors the same as the ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 7, no change to the design: for rumors the same as the ROG Phone 6

Android

Published on

By Abraham
rog phone 7, no change to the design: for rumors
rog phone 7, no change to the design: for rumors
We’ve written a lot so far of ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Pros ultimate, but although ASUS has already set the presentation date, the flow of rumors has not subsided. So here we are, commenting on the only aspect of the two gaming smartphones that until now had remained indivisible on the radar of rumors: the design.

We have already mentioned the specifics and other issues, but so far the rumors had been silent about their appearance. Until now. The insider Snoopy Tech posted on Twitter of alleged images of ROG Phone 7. And, surprise, compared to its predecessors, little or nothing will change. More nothing than little: the front section looks absolutely identical, with the upper and lower frames quite visible and perhaps even comfortable for those who care more about practicality during long gaming sessions rather than the elements that those who use the smartphone look at differently.

On the back surface instead, the one in which the designers have more room to differentiate one product from another, something changes. Just a little something though, mainly in the camera group which remains hexagonal in shape but is irregular. For the rest we are more or less there, the concept behind the design of ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate it should be the same one that moved the pen of who designed ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro.

Whether it’s good or bad that the ROG Phone 7 can be nearly identical to the ROG Phone 6 is a matter of expectations and personal taste. What do you think about it?

ROG PHONE 7 AND ULTIMATE VARIANT – COMMON DIFFERENCES AND SPECS

  • memories:
    • ROG Phone 7 “standard”: no info for the moment
    • ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage

They will only differ in RAM and storage, so the rest of the specs will be in common.

Samsung Good Lock, fake module on the Play Store: better uninstall it

  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • cameras:
    • main rear: 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor
    • ultra wide rear: 13 megapixels
    • rear macro: 8 megapixels
    • front: 32 megapixels
  • system operating: Android 13
  • size And weight: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm, 239 grams.

Even on an aesthetic level the two, like the ROG Phone 6, should be almost identical.

