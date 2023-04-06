ROG Phone 7: new rumor allows us to compare with ROG Phone 6 | Images

- Advertisement -

New rumor about the range ROG Phone 7with authoritative Evan Blass (evleaks) who shared on Twitter some of those who by “pose” and definition they could be the images that ASUS will send to print or upload to the shop when the new range will be official. In fact, however, the Blass rumor doesn’t say anything that we didn’t already know about the new gaming smartphones, it rather represents one he confirms of last weeks rumors that the new ones should be very similar to the old ones.

The four images shared by the insider show ROG Phone 7 “dressed” with some of the accessories. The tempered glass for the screen is interesting, the recess for the camera and sensors is in fact in the same position as the ROG Phone 6, so the arrangement of the elements on the front surface should be roughly the same and even the bezels appear identicala sign that the designers have not done who knows what work of space optimization.

The screen protector for ROG Phone 6/6D (left) and for the alleged ROG Phone 7 (right)

It’s not necessarily a bad thing for a gaming smartphone: the inactive areas at the edges of the display are useful for avoiding involuntary touches while playing, they represent a functional area for comfort and for designers the challenge is to intercept the ideal compromise between aesthetics and functionality. ASUS evidently feels it has already achieved it, so as evidenced by the alleged screen protector should not intervene substantially on the size of the frames.

Devilcase Cover on ROG Phone 6 (left) and alleged ROG Phone 7 (right)

Same story for the Devilcase Cover, identical to the one for ROG Phone 6 except for the cutout on the right profile for the USB-C input which seems larger than in the past. However, the image is useful to put it next to the one currently present on the official ASUS shop, it highlights the very few cosmetic differences at the rear between ROG Phone 6 and the alleged ROG Phone 7.

Finally Blass offers us two images on theAeroActive Cooler for ROG Phone 7this too – and forgive the repetitions – almost identical to the previous model, so much so that someone answering a @evleaks on Twitter hopes that accessories for ROG Phone 6 can be compatible with ROG Phone 7. Hopes at the moment do not seem in vain, since the dimensions suggested in recent days by the rumors seem to coincide to the millimeter with those of the predecessors. And it would be a good thing, not only to avoid unnecessary waste of money but also for environmental reasons.

ROG PHONE 7 AND ULTIMATE VARIANT – COMMON DIFFERENCES AND SPECS

memories : ROG Phone 7 “standard”: no info for the moment ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage

:

They will only differ in RAM and storage, so the rest of the specs will be in common.

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 cameras : main rear: 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor ultra wide rear: 13 megapixels rear macro: 8 megapixels front: 32 megapixels

: system operating : Android 13

: Android 13 size And weight: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm, 239 grams.