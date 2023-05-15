ROG Phone 7 faces scratches, fire and bending in durability test

Released in mid-April this year, the ROG Phone 7 is the latest gaming phone from ASUS. And to find out more about its resistance, it underwent a durability test, carried out by the channel JerryRigEverythingon Youtube.
During the experiment, the smartphone was put to the test in scratches, fire and bending, to see how well it resisted these adverse conditions. The results can be seen in the player below:
Despite using Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the ROG 7’s screen maintained the market standard. This means that it suffered small scratches at level 6 of the tool’s hardness, with deeper scratches at level 7. This same equipment was used on the biometric reader, which continued to perform its function normally after the damage.
When exposed to a lit lighter, the AMOLED display started to be blurred after 30 seconds. After the fire was removed, the white spot on the panel began to disappear.
To complete, the gamer device was curved in both directions. Two generations of ROG 7’s predecessors hadn’t survived this and even broke in the middle. However, the new device from ASUS managed to pass without any cracks in its structure, despite being slightly arched.
So, what’s your assessment of the ROG Phone 7’s durability? Answer us in the space below.
- 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 165 Hz rate
- Display with sampling rate up to 720 Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform
- Adreno 740 GPU
- Up to 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5X)
- Up to 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 4.0)
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766)
- Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Stereo sound, P2 port for headphones, Wi-Fi 7, NFC and IP54
- 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging
- android 13
- Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.4mm
- Weight: 239g
The Asus ROG Phone 7 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.