ROG Phone 7 faces scratches, fire and bending in durability test

Released in mid-April this year, the ROG Phone 7 is the latest gaming phone from ASUS. And to find out more about its resistance, it underwent a durability test, carried out by the channel JerryRigEverythingon Youtube.

During the experiment, the smartphone was put to the test in scratches, fire and bending, to see how well it resisted these adverse conditions. The results can be seen in the player below:

Despite using Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the ROG 7’s screen maintained the market standard. This means that it suffered small scratches at level 6 of the tool’s hardness, with deeper scratches at level 7. This same equipment was used on the biometric reader, which continued to perform its function normally after the damage.

When exposed to a lit lighter, the AMOLED display started to be blurred after 30 seconds. After the fire was removed, the white spot on the panel began to disappear.