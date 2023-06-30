ROG Phone 7: ASUS announces event to launch the new gamer phone in Brazil

HomeTech NewsROG Phone 7: ASUS announces event to launch the new gamer phone...

Tech News
ASUS Republic of Gamers confirmed this Thursday (29) that the ROG Phone 7 will be available soon in Europe. The launch event will take place on July 6 at 19:00and will be broadcast on the brand’s social networks and on the official ROG Phone website, where the manufacturer already displays a countdown to the debut of the gamer cell phone in the country.

The ROG Phone 7 presentation event will reinforce ASUS’ presence in Europe. After the announcement of the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, a powerful gamer cell phone that reached the national market for R$ 11,999, the company should increase its gamer portfolio with the latest smartphone launch from republic of gamers.

(Image: Reproduction/ASUS)

Designed for the most demanding games in the mobile segment, ROG Phone 7 is equipped with a large, high-resolution screen that supports a refresh rate of 165 Hz, ensuring smooth running games with support for high frame rates.

Another highlight of the cell phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, which delivers high performance to run games without worrying with the Adreno 740 GPU. GameCool 7 cooling system.

With the 6,000 mAh battery, the gamer phone can stay away from the socket for several hours, allowing gamers to play their favorite titles anywhere.

Technical specifications
  • 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
  • Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and up to 720 Hz sampling
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform
  • Adreno 740 GPU
  • Up to 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5X)
  • Up to 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 4.0)
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766)
    • Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
  • 5G connection, stereo sound, P2 port for headphones, Wi-Fi 7, NFC and IP54
  • 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging
  • android 13
  • Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.4mm
  • Weight: 239 grams
The Asus ROG Phone 7 is available on Amazon for BRL 11,200.

(updated on Jun 28, 2023 at 2:38 am)

