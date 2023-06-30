ROG Phone 7: ASUS announces event to launch the new gamer phone in Brazil

ASUS Republic of Gamers confirmed this Thursday (29) that the ROG Phone 7 will be available soon in Europe. The launch event will take place on July 6 at 19:00and will be broadcast on the brand’s social networks and on the official ROG Phone website, where the manufacturer already displays a countdown to the debut of the gamer cell phone in the country.

The ROG Phone 7 presentation event will reinforce ASUS’ presence in Europe. After the announcement of the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, a powerful gamer cell phone that reached the national market for R$ 11,999, the company should increase its gamer portfolio with the latest smartphone launch from republic of gamers.