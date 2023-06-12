ROG Phone 6 vs Edge 30 Ultra: is it better a gamer phone or a regular top? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

The ROG Phone 6 aimed to update the brand’s line of gamer smartphones with a set designed to be the best in the category. However, there are common flagships that seek to face segmented models with a good performance in the most demanding titles. In this battle between ASUS and Motorola, is it better to buy a specific model for games, or does a conventional top of the line already cater to gamers? TechSmart shows you the answer now, here in this Comparative.

design and connectivity

ROG Phone 6

We started by design with two very different types of look here. ROG bets on its well-known RGB LED logo and an unusual format for the camera block. On the other hand, the Edge prefers a square module that highlights the main sensor, as well as a matte finish on the back. - Advertisement - Anyway, they have a construction made of metal, with a glass back covered by Gorilla Glass protection. Motorola provides the more compact and lighter body of the duo, while ASUS has inserted extra gaming features, such as ultrasonic AirTriggers buttons, to serve as triggers.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

ROG 6 comes with an IPx4 certification, for splash resistance higher than the rival's IP52. Except that the 30 Ultra still protects against dust. The Taiwanese still prefers not to put a notch on her device, against one in a hole in the competitor's display. Regardless of your choice, you will find an under-screen biometric reader on them. None of them come with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. At least, they are equal in supporting sixth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for contactless payments. We have a balance of advantages in them. Therefore, the score starts with a draw.

best construction Both scratch protection Both more modern look ROG Phone 6 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution Edge 30 Ultra Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? Edge 30 Ultra Which is thinner and lighter? Edge 30 Ultra game triggers ROG Phone 6 Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both more advanced bluetooth None

Multimedia and resources

Screen





The devices come with screens that deliver Full HD+ resolution. However, the ROG’s AMOLED panel is a little larger in size, despite falling behind the Edge’s OLED display in front use. Both don’t disappoint in the high brightness level, but the Taiwanese takes more care in color calibration. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus glass, which delivers greater protection against scratches and impacts than the fifth generation present in the 30 Ultra. ASUS even put a 165 Hz refresh rate on its gamer smartphone, for greater fluidity than the 144 Hz used by Motorola. Not to mention its touch sensor response at 720 Hz, which allows for lower latency in game. We have a spot for the ROG 6 this time around.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Both more colors ROG Phone 6 Best screen resolution None bigger screen ROG Phone 6 Better screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Ultra High Hz screen? ROG Phone 6 Fastest touch sensor ROG Phone 6 Best scratch protection? ROG Phone 6 Overall screen quality ROG Phone 6

Sound





As we are talking about two advanced devices, we have a stereo sound system in them, so as not to disappoint when it comes to audio. A Taiwanese differential is the front position of the two sound outputs, in addition to their dedicated amplifiers and optimized by the Swedish Dirac. The result is an immersive experience and greater power for the ROG 6 than the Edge. The quality offered by ASUS is also above Motorola, for having more bass and a superior balance in general. Only the gamer model has a P2 connector for headphones. The common top prefers to dispense with the standard input and send an accessory with a USB-C plug in the box. We advantages for ASUS in this regard. Therefore, she takes another point.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? ROG Phone 6 Greater frequency balance ROG Phone 6 sound power ROG Phone 6 Do headphones come in the box? Edge 30 Ultra

System





Both ROG and Edge come out of the box with Android 12 pre-installed. The gamer model should not deliver the same useful life as the three “little robot” updates guaranteed for the common top. Even so, we have a fast network guaranteed by the presence of 5G technology in them. Not to mention the good fluidity that both deliver, boosted by the high refresh rates of these displays. In terms of features, the ROG 6 delivers shortcuts to apps with the side menu, customization of the LED on the back and the possibility of cloning your apps to use more than one account. It also comes with Game Genie and Armory Crate which manage your entire gaming experience. The 30 Ultra stands out both for its classic gestures to turn on the flashlight or open the camera, and for Ready For, which transforms the cell phone into a portable PC. Apart from a part dedicated to games, even if it is not as complete as the Taiwanese one. We have advanced features on both sides. So, Motorola’s longevity weighs more and gives Edge the point.

Well-updated system? None Will the system be updated in the future? Edge 30 Ultra Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

Both smartphones come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform. And how do they perform? Our tests showed a small advantage of almost six seconds for the Edge. He concluded both rounds in around 43 seconds and had an advantage over his rival mainly in opening apps. Benchmarks confirm the balance, with scores very close between them in AnTuTu and Geekbench. Both run with maximum quality even the most demanding games. But ASUS delivers some differentials, from its faster touch sensor to the presence of ultrasonic triggers. The 30 Ultra scores for superior multitasking performance; and the ROG 6 scores for better gaming performance.

Who does better on the opening test? Edge 30 Ultra Who wins in the most demanding games? ROG Phone 6 Who has the best benchmark numbers? ROG Phone 6 What is the most up to date processor? None Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Edge 30 Ultra Which has more storage? None

Battery

We have different battery scenarios. The ROG 6 contains a 6,000 mAh battery, against a 4,610 mAh capacity on the 30 Ultra. In practice, we see no surprises. The Taiwanese wins in our standardized tests, with an autonomy of just over 31 hours, almost five hours above that recorded by the Edge. When we go to recharge, the situation is reversed. Despite the good time of 46 minutes for the ASUS model, with its 65 Watt accessory, Motorola surpasses it with just 21 minutes to complete the process, thanks to the 125 Watt adapter. Greater autonomy on one side, faster charging on the other. We give one point for each.

Which has more battery? ROG Phone 6 Which recharges faster? Edge 30 Ultra Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? ROG Phone 6 Does it have wireless charging? Edge 30 Ultra

Camera

In both cases, we have a triple set of rear cameras. ROG comes with a 50 MP main sensor that has good photo quality, different from what we usually see in gamer models. But it doesn’t reach the level that the 200-megapixel Edge delivers in your photos, especially at night. Their ultrawide generates good images during the day, with slightly better results on the 30 Ultra. It also has the autofocus differential, which records higher quality macros than the ROG 6’s fixed focus lens. twice. Edge scores for being superior and more versatile.

Best rear camera set Edge 30 Ultra Best photos of the day Edge 30 Ultra best night photos Edge 30 Ultra most versatile set Edge 30 Ultra best ultrawide Edge 30 Ultra best telephoto lens Edge 30 Ultra best macro Edge 30 Ultra (via ultrawide) best depth None

Photos taken with the ROG Phone 6

The camcorder of the two records in 8K, but only the 30 Ultra reaches 30 fps. Their quality is good, whether in image or audio capture. Only the Edge takes advantage of having more agile focus and optical stabilization, which deals better with shakes. It’s another point for Motorola.

Does it have optical stabilization? Edge 30 Ultra Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Edge 30 Ultra Record in 8K? Both Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality None

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The front camera of both takes good selfies during the day, with accurate colors and a portrait mode that does not disable HDR. At night, they don’t suffer as much from a drop in sharpness. The difference is that the highest definition offered by Motorola achieves images with a higher level of detail than the rival gamer. Not to mention, only the 30 Ultra supports 4K head-on shooting. So Edge scores again.

Best front camera set Edge 30 Ultra Front camera records in 4K? Edge 30 Ultra best selfie Edge 30 Ultra

Price

These two cell phones were officially launched in the Europeian market, for the same suggested price starting at R$ 7,000. In the current scenario, the ROG Phone 6 has already dropped from R$ 5,000, but the Edge 30 Ultra is the only one that appears for less than R$ 4,000 in national retail. Therefore, Motorola takes the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? None Which has the lowest current cost? Edge 30 Ultra

Conclusion

In this clash of giants, we saw that the common top of the line even offers more advantages than the gamer cell phone. Even so, the ROG Phone has its strengths. It provides the most modern look and ultrasonic triggers for games, the most fluid and responsive screen, the sound with greater power and immersion, in addition to superior performance in games and battery life with greater autonomy, even if it has a running time. higher recharge than the rival. On the other hand, the Edge 30 Ultra offers the most compact, lightweight and dust resistant design, plus the longest system longevity and fastest multitasking performance. It also provides the best set of cameras for every aspect. And as it is the cheapest option on the national market, it ends up combining the fact that it is more complete, with the possibility of less hurting the consumer’s pocket.

RESULT ROG Phone 6: 5 POINTS More modern design with ultrasonic triggers

Screen with greater fluidity and less latency

More powerful and immersive sound

Best performance in games

Battery with greater autonomy Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: 8 POINTS More compact and lightweight design

Longer lasting system

Faster multitasking performance

Battery with less recharge time

More versatile and higher quality rear cameras

Videos with optical stabilization and faster focus

Front camera with sharper selfies and 4K footage

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Do you think it’s worth investing in a gaming device, or does a traditional model serve better because it has more positive points? You can speak freely in the space below.