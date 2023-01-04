ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal official: limited edition for fans | Price

- Advertisement -

It is a version dedicated to true fans of the Blizzard title that ASUS has sewn on ROG Phone 6, a bit like the Batman we saw earlier this month. Is ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition an exclusive limited edition version of the powerful gaming smartphone that offers a Diablo-themed design and a series of related accessories, a must-have but expensive item for the most ardent fans of the Diablo universe.

Several details of ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition are reminiscent of Diablo’s long missions, with his army of demons and nightmarish monsters. The back of the smartphone has a special finish that intensifies the brightness of the red flames with varying angles, and the customizable Aura RGB logo. The personalization continues in the interface user, with unique themed live wallpaper, icon styles, animations, sound effects and more.

There’s “pleasure” for fans in matching accessories packaging (inspired by the Horadic Cube), based on legendary items in the game. These include the Aero Case Shield Blessing and the Map of Sanctuary, both of which feature hidden invisible ink elements that can be revealed using the Fahir’s Light torch. There is also the Immortality Ejector Pin, characterized by unique features that reflect the game logo, and an Aero Case Shield Blessing, a cover with a geometric relief of the teleporter, which generates an effect that glows when illuminated by Fahir’s Light.

ROG PHONE 6 DIABLO IMMORTAL – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.78-inch AMOLED Full HD+ (2448 x 1080 pixels) @ 165Hz, 720Hz touch sampling, HDR10+, 1200 nits peak

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memories : 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage cameras : primary rear: 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide rear: 13MP macro rear Front: 12MP Sony IMX663 video: up to 8K at 24 fps with rear cam

: 3 microphones, 5 magnet super linear speakers, 2x Cirrus Logic CS35L45 output with 15 V boost unlock : via side fingerprint reader

: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm, 239 grams coloring: Hellfire Red.

ROG PHONE 6 DIABLO IMMORTAL – AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

It doesn’t come cheap, ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition. The smartphone is available in the only expected memory variant a 1,399 euros. The corresponding version of ROG Phone 6, the 16 + 512 GB one, is listed for 1,199 euros.

