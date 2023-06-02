ROG Ally: new firmware improved laptop autonomy by 10%, claims ASUS

A ASUS released a new firmware for the ROG Ally that improved the autonomy of the device. At least, that’s what the company’s marketing director claims, Galip Fuin an interview for the portal The Verge. According to him, the company will always act by listening to the community:
The whole team is involved in all community discussions on all different subreddits, all major forums, Facebook groups, Discord, WhatsApp groups. We’re trying to find out what the end user and the fans think. […] We’re all big fans of Valve as well as Steam Deck because they’re the hub of the PC gaming industry, we’re trying to keep up with all the ROG Ally supporters we have: we won’t let them down.
According to Fu, the ASUS device has autonomy between 10% to 20% greater compared to previous versions of the portable console that arrived for press review. It is worth remembering that the update also brought performance improvements to the device in games with lower TDP.
The company’s marketing director also stated that the team spent a lot of time analyzing problems and seeking solutions. In this sense, there was a greater focus on issues such as the performance of the model at 15 and 30 watts. On the other hand, there was a lack of greater care in checking consumption at lower powers.
With the new firmware, however, that seems to have changed and according to Fu, the user even gets the option to disable some Ryzen Z1 cores in exchange for better battery performance, despite the possibility of this function reducing performance in games.
Anyway, the ROG Ally is scheduled to launch on June 13th and for now, it is in the pre-order phase. Finally, the game Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension is one of the titles that will be optimized for the portable and also for the Steam Deck.