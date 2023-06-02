ROG Ally: new firmware improved laptop autonomy by 10%, claims ASUS

- Advertisement -

A ASUS released a new firmware for the ROG Ally that improved the autonomy of the device. At least, that’s what the company’s marketing director claims, Galip Fuin an interview for the portal The Verge. According to him, the company will always act by listening to the community:

The whole team is involved in all community discussions on all different subreddits, all major forums, Facebook groups, Discord, WhatsApp groups. We’re trying to find out what the end user and the fans think. […] We’re all big fans of Valve as well as Steam Deck because they’re the hub of the PC gaming industry, we’re trying to keep up with all the ROG Ally supporters we have: we won’t let them down.





According to Fu, the ASUS device has autonomy between 10% to 20% greater compared to previous versions of the portable console that arrived for press review. It is worth remembering that the update also brought performance improvements to the device in games with lower TDP. The company’s marketing director also stated that the team spent a lot of time analyzing problems and seeking solutions. In this sense, there was a greater focus on issues such as the performance of the model at 15 and 30 watts. On the other hand, there was a lack of greater care in checking consumption at lower powers. - Advertisement -