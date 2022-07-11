HomeTech NewsRockstar speaks clearly about GTA 6 and says they need to exceed...

Rockstar speaks clearly about GTA 6 and says they need to exceed expectations

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
gta 6 1 1 1000x600.jpg
gta 6 1 1 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

GTA 6 has gone from being shrouded in absolute secrecy to becoming a project openly recognized by Rockstar, and also one of the most anticipated in the world of video games. Just a few days ago we saw that the well-known studio had decided to cut resources destined for other fronts to allocate them to the development of GTA 6, and now Rockstar has said that they want “raise the bar”

They need all those resources to do that, and they’re working flat out on GTA 6 development, but what exactly does Rockstar mean by ‘raising the bar’? It is a good question, and the answer has been given to us by the study itself by saying that they want to “go beyond what they have previously offered”, and that “This new installment has to be the best possible.”

[mb_related_posts1]

That comment clearly indicates that Rockstar wants to “revolutionize” the franchise with GTA 6, and this fits with the information that said this delivery could be exclusive to the new generation of consoles. Precisely that exclusivity would give the well-known studio the base it needs at the hardware level to introduce truly groundbreaking innovations, and would allow it to dispense with the limitations that PS4 and Xbox One impose today on any development.

GTA 6

HyperZoom is a new app to create timelapse videos with zoom effect

It will be interesting to see what Rockstar ends up offering with GTA 6, but I think we can expect a significant jump on a technical and gameplay level. From a technical point of view, I am quite convinced that the standardization of the SSD in the next generation consoles will allow Rockstar to create an vast world, much richer in detail and with unprecedented breadth. On the other hand, the greater power at the CPU and GPU level of these consoles will also make possible a higher density of NPCs, which will have higher AI and better animations at the same timeand we are likely to run into ray tracing.

If everything goes according to plan, and there is no delay, the launch of GTA 6 will take place between late 2023 and mid 2024. Some sources have pointed to 2024-2025, something that the source, the well-known insider Tom Henderson, justifies by saying that this date responds to Rockstar’s need to eliminate the criticism it has received for its culture of “crunching” its workers. There is no agreement on the possible release date, but in any case we can make it clear that this is still quite far away.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

The first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar goes vintage from July 31st | List

They will become vintage soon the first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar presented by...
Europe

Electricity supplies to some French companies could be cut due to energy disruption, minister says

The French government is working on "load-shedding plans" that could see electricity and gas...
Android

Nubia RedMagic 7S and Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro: two powerful beasts and little to envy the design of the Nothing Phone (1)

Nubia's RedMagic sub-brand is one of the most serious about mobile gaming....
Apple

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and more coming soon to vintage

The company will bring some products to its vintage-titled list on July 31, including...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Scientists design plane, similar to an albatross, that could one day be used on a mission to Mars

Since NASA launched the Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars the April 19,...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.