Rockstar speaks clearly about GTA 6 and says they need to exceed expectations

GTA 6 has gone from being shrouded in absolute secrecy to becoming a project openly recognized by Rockstar, and also one of the most anticipated in the world of video games. Just a few days ago we saw that the well-known studio had decided to cut resources destined for other fronts to allocate them to the development of GTA 6, and now Rockstar has said that they want “raise the bar”

They need all those resources to do that, and they’re working flat out on GTA 6 development, but what exactly does Rockstar mean by ‘raising the bar’? It is a good question, and the answer has been given to us by the study itself by saying that they want to “go beyond what they have previously offered”, and that “This new installment has to be the best possible.”

That comment clearly indicates that Rockstar wants to “revolutionize” the franchise with GTA 6, and this fits with the information that said this delivery could be exclusive to the new generation of consoles. Precisely that exclusivity would give the well-known studio the base it needs at the hardware level to introduce truly groundbreaking innovations, and would allow it to dispense with the limitations that PS4 and Xbox One impose today on any development.

It will be interesting to see what Rockstar ends up offering with GTA 6, but I think we can expect a significant jump on a technical and gameplay level. From a technical point of view, I am quite convinced that the standardization of the SSD in the next generation consoles will allow Rockstar to create an vast world, much richer in detail and with unprecedented breadth. On the other hand, the greater power at the CPU and GPU level of these consoles will also make possible a higher density of NPCs, which will have higher AI and better animations at the same timeand we are likely to run into ray tracing.

If everything goes according to plan, and there is no delay, the launch of GTA 6 will take place between late 2023 and mid 2024. Some sources have pointed to 2024-2025, something that the source, the well-known insider Tom Henderson, justifies by saying that this date responds to Rockstar’s need to eliminate the criticism it has received for its culture of “crunching” its workers. There is no agreement on the possible release date, but in any case we can make it clear that this is still quite far away.