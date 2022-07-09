Rockstar confirms that it is focusing its efforts on GTA 6, and this will affect Red Dead Redemption Online

- Advertisement -

We know that Rockstar has been working on GTA 6 for a long time, although it is a project that is being carried out with absolute secrecy, so unfortunately we do not have any reliable details that we can share with you yet. However, thanks to a status update that Rockstar itself has made on its official website, we have been able to confirm that this project is getting complicatedso much so that they have been forced to focus more of their resources on the development of said game.

You don’t have to read between the lines or stretch the interpretation to realize this, it follows directly from Rockstar’s most recent statements. I put you a literal translation so you can see for yourself:

“Over the last few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, understanding more than ever the need to exceed player expectations and make this next entry the best it can be. and as a result, we are in the process of making some changes to the way we support Red Dead Online.»

The text goes on to say that they plan to improve existing game modes instead of adding new modes, and that We shouldn’t expect big content updates either. in the short or medium term. They also take the opportunity to thank the community for their support. There is no doubt possible, they will cut resources allocated to Red Dead Redemption 2 online to promote the development of GTA 6, something that frankly seems right to me since in the end this will be their next star game, and it is essential that it meets the expectations that has generated (and they are not few).

What can we expect from GTA 6?

It is a good question, and the answer is not at all simple because, as we have said, the rumors and leaks that have been produced recently are not very reliable. Still, I think there is five key points that will end up being fulfilled almost certainly in GTA 6, and I’m going to share them with you:

GTA 6 will be an exclusive title for the new generation of consoles, and also for PC.

You’ll take advantage of today’s most advanced technologies, including ray tracing, multiple rescaling methods (NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS), and DirectStorage.

Its launch will take place between 2024 and 2025.

It will have a more ambitious and complete online mode than the one we saw in GTA V, it will be a fundamental part of sustaining Rockstar’s income.

It will be set in the current era, it will not take us to live other decades as happened for example with GTA Vice City, a title that curiously is still considered one of the best in the franchise. Personally, it’s the one I like the most, especially because of the setting and the soundtrack.

It is still early to talk about the possible requirements of GTA 6, but we can be sure that they will be those of a new generation titleand that therefore we will need to have a six-core and twelve-thread CPU, 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600 to move it in optimal conditions.

