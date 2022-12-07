Rockstar announces update for GTA Online with ray tracing on consoles and other changes

Rockstar Games announced yesterday, Tuesday (6), a new update for Grand Theft Auto Online. The new version of the game promises to add several technical improvements, as well as changes to the game’s economy and vehicle system. According to the developer, the next GTA Online update will add ray traced reflections on various surfaces in the “Loyalty” graphics settings mode. for next generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X🇧🇷





The studio also promised that favorite iFruit contacts will be accessible more quickly and Agatha’s Casino Story Missions will be available for solo play. Currently, they require at least 2 players. - Advertisement - In terms of vehicles, the Rockstar announced that the new purchases will arrive in players’ garages faster. Custom armored models will be usable in races and bikes can be requested by calling the Mechanic.





In the game’s economy, vehicle sale missions in public sessions will grant a high demand bonus and payouts on smuggler’s sell missions to players will be permanently tripled. Also according to the developer, all Shark Cards have been increased by 20 or 25% when purchased directly from GTA Online or any of the platform’s stores. For GTA+ members, this is on top of the current 15% GTA$ bonus.