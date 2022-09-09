HomeTech GiantsAppleRock In Rio 2022: where to watch the festival shows on TV...

Rock In Rio 2022: where to watch the festival shows on TV or on the internet?

Rock In Rio 2022: where to watch the festival shows on TV or on the internet?
Rock In Rio 2022 is already underway and is in its second week, with concerts between September 8 and 11 this year. The festival is the first since the new coronavirus pandemic began and was scheduled to take place in 2021, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

The highlights of these coming days will be bands and artists like Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa. Do you know where you can check out the shows on TV or on the internet? TechSmart informs you.

TV

Rock In Rio 2022 broadcasting rights remain exclusive to Grupo Globo for all media. On open TV, Rede Globo only shows compacts of the shows in the early hours of the morning, after the programs Conversation with Bial (Thursday and Friday), High hours (Saturday) and Go What a Glue (Sunday).

On closed TV, Multishow shows live all the shows from the two main stages, Mundo and Sunset, exclusively. The channel also has 4K display for Claro customers, in decoders and compatible plans – it is also necessary to have a TV that supports the resolution.

The BIS channel also shows the festival live, but only the performances on alternative stages, such as Espaço Favela and New Dance Order.

Internet

On the internet, Multishow has a free signal for all users through the G1 website or the Globoplay platform. Grupo Globo’s streaming service also has a 4K signal for the paid channel, but only available to subscribers of the “+ Canals Ao Vivo” package.

Subscribers to an operator plan that includes music stations from the Carioca conglomerate can also log in to the Canalis Globo platform to access Multishow and BIS on the mobile application or through the official website.

So, through which channel or platform have you been watching Rock In Rio 2022? Tell us!

