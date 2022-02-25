Tech News

ROCCAT Kone XP, an ergonomic mouse with 3D RGB lighting

By: Brian Adam

Date:

ROCCAT has just announced the incorporation of the new Kone XP gaming mousethe culmination of 15 years that dares to stand up to all its predecessors in every way, with meticulously improved ergonomics and innovative 3D RGB lighting, along with a 19,000 DPI optical sensor, new and faster switches, and a huge amount of assignable buttons that make it one of the most customizable and configurable PC gaming mice on the market.

Differentiating itself from other products in its family like the Kone Pro Air, the Kone XP’s multi-button layout is combined with the polished ergonomics, weight reduction and all the comfort of the silhouette characteristic of the ROCCAT Kone. This brand once again redefines the RGB lighting with up to 22 Kone XP LED lightsits transparent casing and the revolutionary 4D Krystal Wheel that diffuses RGB lighting using a transparent smoked design to create a 3D lighting effect. The 4D Krystal Wheel also adds left and right side inputs for the standard vertical click and scroll function, all accompanied by ROCCAT’s signature tactile feel.

This dangerous malware has affected 105 million Android phones: 470 apps have been infected

The Kone XP has more buttons than any other mouse in its price category. Dispose of 15 buttons and thanks to Easy-Shift technology there are 29 possible button functions, something ideal for strategy games and MMOs like the recently released Lost Ark or the recently released Elden Ring. On the other hand, it also highlights its ROCCAT Titan optical switch, faster than any mechanical switch and lasts twice as long, with an actuation speed of an impressive 0.2 milliseconds which offers an adjustable bounce time.

At the heart of the Kone XP PC gamers will find the 19,000 DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor (based on PixArt’s PAW3370). The Owl-Eye sensor monitors all mouse movements with pinpoint accuracy for extreme precision during gaming sessions and is customizable through ROCCAT’s Swarn software suite.

The translucent casing of the Kone XP is the best stage to show off ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting engine and its ecosystem; it can be synchronized with other ROCCAT AIMO compatible products such as the Magma membrane keyboard or the award-winning Vulcans. AIMO produces displays with vibrant illumination in 16.8 million colors right out of the box, without the need for complicated setup.

The Kone XP also includes ROCCAT’s PhantomFlex cable and its heat-treated PTFE skids to convey the same feeling of freedom of movement as a wireless mouse, with a flexible, malleable and light cable that won’t snag or tangle, and a base that glides smoothly on any mat or desk.

Google works on its own Internet Live TV service for Google TV

Availability and price

With a file already available on the brand’s website, due to its estimated launch date it will not occur until March 29, 2022, although we can currently reserve it from today, under a recommended price of 89.99 euros.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

