Robots serving tables in Iraq

During the smart cities congress I went to last week I came across several autonomous vehicles, Pal Robotics robots welcoming events, the Boston Dynamics doggy robot… but the waiters were still human.

This is not the case in the Iraqi city of Mosul, where robots can be seen gliding around a restaurant, serving drinks and food to customers.

The robot, when approaching customers, welcomes and releases phrases such as “We wish you a good time in our restaurant” or “We would be delighted to hear your opinion on the quality of the service.” They have red eyes that change expression, and although their movements are not extremely flexible, they manage to get the job done without colliding with anyone.

The robots are not manufactured domestically, but they do not count where they come from. The White Fox restaurant has bet on a digital experience to the maximum, with 15 touch screen tables with integrated menus and the experience of the team of the department of mechatronics of the University of Mosul, which integrates various fields of engineering and robotics. They went from said university from where they made the programming and connection to the network and to a restaurant server.

The robots, at the moment, are not capable of picking up the dishes from the tables, that is what humans do, but they do manage to speed up the work when it comes to going to the kitchen and coming back with a full tray.