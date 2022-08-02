Robotic lawn mowers versus cordless lawn mowers: When is it better to mow by hand Cordless mowers are becoming cheaper and more flexible thanks to standard batteries. But where are they better than robotic lawnmowers? Or are the robots ahead? 4:00 p.m. tech stage

cordless mowers are becoming cheaper and more flexible thanks to standard batteries. But where are they better than robotic lawnmowers? Or are the robots ahead?
Lawn mowers with batteries have long been an expensive affair. In addition, the batteries were usually either permanently installed or proprietary – and never charged when you really needed them. That has now changed fundamentally. The reason: Manufacturers such as Einhell, Makita, Gardena or Bosch no longer only use an 18 V or 36 V battery for the mower, but also use the batteries from their tool series.
Yes, you might lose a bit of design with that, but you get a lot more flexibility. For example, you can first mow an area of the lawn with the Einhell GE-CM 18/33, then remove the battery and insert it into the Pressito compressor. He then pumps up the paddling pool for the children. The battery then moves on to the Aquinna water pump, with which the basin is filled from the rain barrel, the nearby stream or cistern. Everything, completely without connection to the power grid.
Einhell in particular has consistently expanded its Power-X-Change battery system. Tools, garden products, pumps, vacuum cleaners, lawn mowers and even robot lawn mowers can be powered with a single battery. Other manufacturers are happily following suit. Makita, Bosch and Gardena are also expanding their battery product ranges and are sometimes forming alliances such as the All 18V Alliance . We see enormous potential, especially in the cross-manufacturer area, because one manufacturer does not have to be able to do everything, but the customer has a large selection of specialists.
The background for this article was that after two seasons we were no longer as enthusiastic about our robotic lawnmower as we were before it was used. Because many functions, such as those related to automation, require that the garden is not used by children, that no pets run around and that few branches and the like end up on the lawn. At the same time, we didn’t want a new electric mower, as the power cable is prone to errors and is always too short when you need it. The orientation of the article is therefore the small to medium-sized garden, which is predominantly flat and has no excessive growth of bushes or the like. Quasi the Max Mustermann of the gardens. Which device performs better here?
acquisition cost
Cordless mowers were expensive to buy for a long time, but that has changed completely. You can get small lawn mowers like the Einhell GE-CM 18/30 L with a battery for less than 130 euros. If you already have a suitable battery, you can use suitable Solo devices. Most lawn mowers differ in the size of the grass catcher and the additional functions. Our tip would be to buy something bigger right away, which avoids having to constantly run to empty it. You should also plan for a mulching function, which is excellent for fertilizing the lawn. It can also be worthwhile to purchase individual batteries for the systems during price campaigns such as Prime Day or Black Week . You can often find them much cheaper there.
Robotic lawnmowers are significantly more expensive. You rarely get a robot for less than 260 euros, these are then only intended for small garden sizes or comfort functions such as app control are often missing. However, the software itself can also bite, as our review of the Yardforce Compact 400 RiS shows. Although it has many good features, the WLAN components absolutely did not want to work with our test network. Beware of manufacturers who use lead-acid batteries instead of lithium-ion batteries. These lose power faster. More on this in the guide to cheap robotic lawnmowers: You can get that for up to 500 euros .
To be fair, one has to say that a comparison between the two devices always lags behind in terms of price. You can buy expensive cordless mowers, as well as cheap robotic lawnmowers – or vice versa. It is important to pay attention to the size of the lawn to be mowed. This is particularly important for the robots, because their boundary wire must fit the area.
automation
Set up the robot lawn mower once, then simply start it automatically via Alexa or a schedule and never have to worry about mowing the lawn again – it really isn’t that easy. You can pre-plan most robotic lawnmowers using a timer, an app or a smart assistant so that they can then make their rounds. However, before doing so, you should at least roughly search the lawn for debris, toys, branches or stones. This is especially true if you have children or pets.
But you shouldn’t expect the robotic lawnmower to handle hard fruits, such as chestnuts, or roots. Nevertheless, the robotic lawnmowers win here, because a lawn is searched for obstacles faster than mowed. And if in doubt, you can easily send the robot back to the charging box via the app.
volume
A clear victory for the robot lawn mower. Because even if there are quiet cordless mowers, the small blades and the flat profile of the robotic lawnmowers make them significantly quieter. For example, we were able to work outside without any problems while the robotic lawnmower from Bosch made its rounds. But the cordless mowers are significantly quieter than petrol mowers, for example.
lawn care
Almost all robotic lawnmowers have a mulching function. They cut the grass so small with their blades that the grass clippings can be left directly on the lawn. This saves time-consuming fertilization and microorganisms love it. In fact, almost a little too much: We were able to observe several times in the garden how blackbirds hopped at a short distance behind the robotic lawnmower to feast on worms. So if you have a lawn with intact soil organisms, you can save a lot of work with a robotic lawnmower.
When it comes to cordless mowers, it depends on the model and the mulching function. However, these devices are significantly more expensive. They whirl the clippings around longer and cut them further. Usually you have to install the mulch option, such as the mulch wedge at Einhell. The advantage is that you can mulch in a targeted manner, but you have to think about it.
flexibility
If cordless mowers are anything, then they are flexible. You can use them in your own garden, in the allotment garden or to mow a neighbor’s lawn for a short time. As long as the batteries are charged, you don’t need anything extra. At the same time, you are flexible when mowing and can mow an arc around flowers, for example.
With robotic lawn mowers, this flexibility costs a significant surcharge. For higher-priced models, you can use the app to set prohibited zones so that they do not mow there. This is only of little help to the flowers that were not seen before the mowing process. At the same time, robot lawn mowers do not want to be removed from their garden. However, there are products, such as the Bosch Indego S+ (test report) , with which you can set up a second mowing area (e.g. in front of the house), which the robot then drives over.
Conclusion
If we were faced with the choice again, we would probably go straight for a much more expensive cordless mower. We like the Einhell system, even if it doesn’t always have the best reputation. But the variety of devices compatible with a battery is unbeatable. Regardless of whether it’s a garden tool, tool, pump or compressor, you can operate a whole lot with one or a maximum of two 18-volt batteries – and often at impeccable prices. The battery alliance with manufacturers such as Gardena and Bosch is also exciting.
When buying a new cordless mower, we would now consider two points much more important: the mulching function and the largest possible grass catcher. With a mulcher you can retrofit a great advantage of the robot lawn mower and the more space there is for grass clippings, the less you have to compost. Nevertheless, a robot lawn mower is anything but useless. If the children are big enough (and willing to tidy up), you can walk the lawn with little effort and then send the robot off.
In fact, the devices complement each other perfectly, especially if you have areas that cannot be covered with the robot. In addition, the battery system makes it easier to equip additional garden tools such as a hedge trimmer or a trimmer for the edges and sometimes to pursue the finer points.
We show more about this topic in the Garden theme world. There we not only show how to find the best robotic lawnmower , but also look at smart technology for the garden , explain how to get electricity and the Internet independently in the allotment garden and what automatic irrigation systems can do (and cost).