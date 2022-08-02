Robotic lawn mowers versus cordless lawn mowers: When is it better to mow by hand Cordless mowers are becoming cheaper and more flexible thanks to standard batteries. But where are they better than robotic lawnmowers? Or are the robots ahead? 4:00 p.m. tech stage

Lawn mowers with batteries have long been an expensive affair. In addition, the batteries were usually either permanently installed or proprietary – and never charged when you really needed them. That has now changed fundamentally. The reason: Manufacturers such as Einhell, Makita, Gardena or Bosch no longer only use an 18 V or 36 V battery for the mower, but also use the batteries from their tool series.

Yes, you might lose a bit of design with that, but you get a lot more flexibility. For example, you can first mow an area of ​​the lawn with the Einhell GE-CM 18/33, then remove the battery and insert it into the Pressito compressor. He then pumps up the paddling pool for the children. The battery then moves on to the Aquinna water pump, with which the basin is filled from the rain barrel, the nearby stream or cistern. Everything, completely without connection to the power grid.

Einhell in particular has consistently expanded its Power-X-Change battery system. Tools, garden products, pumps, vacuum cleaners, lawn mowers and even robot lawn mowers can be powered with a single battery. Other manufacturers are happily following suit. Makita, Bosch and Gardena are also expanding their battery product ranges and are sometimes forming alliances such as the All 18V Alliance . We see enormous potential, especially in the cross-manufacturer area, because one manufacturer does not have to be able to do everything, but the customer has a large selection of specialists.

The background for this article was that after two seasons we were no longer as enthusiastic about our robotic lawnmower as we were before it was used. Because many functions, such as those related to automation, require that the garden is not used by children, that no pets run around and that few branches and the like end up on the lawn. At the same time, we didn’t want a new electric mower, as the power cable is prone to errors and is always too short when you need it. The orientation of the article is therefore the small to medium-sized garden, which is predominantly flat and has no excessive growth of bushes or the like. Quasi the Max Mustermann of the gardens. Which device performs better here? The Netflix of Android applications already offers more than 800 apps and games under Google Play Pass

acquisition cost

Cordless mowers were expensive to buy for a long time, but that has changed completely. You can get small lawn mowers like the Einhell GE-CM 18/30 L with a battery for less than 130 euros. If you already have a suitable battery, you can use suitable Solo devices. Most lawn mowers differ in the size of the grass catcher and the additional functions. Our tip would be to buy something bigger right away, which avoids having to constantly run to empty it. You should also plan for a mulching function, which is excellent for fertilizing the lawn. It can also be worthwhile to purchase individual batteries for the systems during price campaigns such as Prime Day or Black Week . You can often find them much cheaper there.

Robotic lawnmowers are significantly more expensive. You rarely get a robot for less than 260 euros, these are then only intended for small garden sizes or comfort functions such as app control are often missing. However, the software itself can also bite, as our review of the Yardforce Compact 400 RiS shows. Although it has many good features, the WLAN components absolutely did not want to work with our test network. Beware of manufacturers who use lead-acid batteries instead of lithium-ion batteries. These lose power faster. More on this in the guide to cheap robotic lawnmowers: You can get that for up to 500 euros .