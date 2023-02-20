Robotic boots to improve mobility and resistance

Exoskeletons are mechanical devices used to increase a person’s physical strength and endurance. These devices can be used in a variety of applications, from the military to manufacturing and healthcare.

Exoskeletons are worn on the wearer’s body and are typically made of durable, lightweight materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber. These devices are often powered by electric motors and hydraulic systems that provide an amplification of the user’s natural muscle power, allowing them to perform tasks that would normally be too heavy or tiring to perform continuously.

The fact is that at the moment there is no exoskeleton that can be considered perfect, but there are many advances in this regard.

A new pair of robotic boots, known as the “Superhuman Robo Boots“, are in development by a Japanese company called Archelis. These boots are designed to improve mobility and endurance for factory and construction workers, as well as help people with physical disabilities to walk more easily.

The boots are relatively light, weighing around 1.2 kilograms each, and made of soft, flexible materials. The design allows users to walk or stand for long periods of time without becoming overtired, which is especially useful for those who work in manufacturing or construction environments.

The operation of the boots is relatively simple: they are placed on the lower part of the legs and feet, and they adjust to the shape of the wearer. The boots use a series of sensors and motors to detect and adjust the position of the wearer’s feet and legs, allowing them to walk more efficiently and without fatigue.

The boots can be controlled remotely via a smartphone app, allowing users to adjust the height and position to suit different tasks and terrain.

The Superhuman Robo Boots are still in development and are not expected to be available for purchase for a few years. However, they represent a promising innovation in personal assistance technology and in improving mobility and endurance in demanding work environments.

Learn more at science.org.