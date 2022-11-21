Robotic arm so people with deafblindness can communicate

When it comes to cognitive limitations, deafblindness is one where the number of people who have this condition is unknown.

However, according to a study conducted by the World Federation of the Deafblind, there is a number of serious cases that stands at 0.2% globally, while in the United States these reach 0.8%.

Whatever the number, the truth is that the deafblind community is one of the least taken into account.

This has made a small robotics company named Tatum (Tactile ASL Translational User Mechanism) has taken the initiative to create a 3D printed robotic hand which is capable of spell words through american sign languagethus giving people with deafblindness the opportunity to know what is happening in their environment and in the world.

And it is that, from the point of view of the user, this robotic hand exercises its operation similar to the tactile spelling carried out with the fingers, so that the deafblind person only has to place the hand on the back of the robot to perceive the movements made and decipher what he is spelling.

It is easy to imagine that people with deafblindness may experience a tremendous sense of isolationnot being able to see and hear what is happening around them, which causes them to remain isolated from remote communication, and in an age where teleconferences have become commonplace, this loss of connection can be frustrating for people who have this condition.

Regarding the manufacturing process of this robotic hand, the company stated the following on its website:

During the last two years, we started to develop the initial prototypes and carried out preliminary validations with DB users. […] During this time, the COVID pandemic forced social distancing, causing further isolation and a lack of access to important news due to the intensifying shortage of crucial interpreting services. Due to overwhelming encouragement from DB individuals, advocates, and para-professionals, Tatum Robotics was founded in 2021 to develop assistive technology to help the DB community.

However, despite the progress achieved so far, Tatum is still working and making adjustments to this project, as his ultimate goal is to get the hand act like you are an Alexa for people with this conditionand thus be able to help them read a book or connect them with the news.