Robot? Monster? Alien? Sorry, we’ve run out of epithets for Holland

City in the Champions League is usually a story of suffering. For many years, the team under Guardiola has been considered one of the main favorites of the tournament (or even the main one), but every time something is missing to win. Lately, the only question is at what point in the playoffs will City fly out.

And in this regard, the first match, which took place in Leipzig, ended quite characteristically. City were better, but could not win – 1:1. And the return match began exactly the same. City just locked Leipzig in his third of the field. In the first 20 minutes, it turned out to be 5-0 on strikes. And at the same time, all City’s shots came from the penalty area!

And then VAR suddenly found a penalty that the City players didn’t even ask for. It’s amazing how the referees, with the help of repetitions, found a microscopic touch of the ball and Henriks’s hand. From the penalty spot, Holland shot ruthlessly – although the goalkeeper Blaswich guessed where to fall, he still did not reach.

The game resumed and only 15 seconds had passed when Haaland scored again. “City” was so dispersed that De Bruyne gave an assist with a rebound off the crossbar. Accidental, of course, but it looked mocking. The Leipzig goalkeeper again had only to fall in another attempt to reach out. He trained this process pretty well in an evening.